Putin made a ‘grave mistake’ in invading Ukraine, says NATO secretary general

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “grave mistake” with the invasion of Ukraine and underestimated the Ukrainians, said Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg.

Putin “has made a serious mistake, to have started a war against an independent and sovereign nation. He underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainians,” Stoltenberg said.

For this reason, Russia “is facing greater resistance than expected in Ukraine”.

NATO is holding an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the need to reorganize the defense of the military alliance’s eastern flank.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the meeting via videoconference.

Stoltenberg said NATO faced “the most serious security crisis in a generation”.

He highlighted that the transatlantic alliance “has increased the military presence in the eastern region” and added that the alliance’s leaders will discuss “the need to reorganize our deterrence and defense in the long term”.

In the redefinition, Stoltenberg indicated, the “first step” is to establish “four new combat groups on the eastern flank of the alliance, in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia”.

NATO has already mobilized combat groups in four other countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

NATO resists insistent calls made by Zelensky for the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukrainian territory, because this could represent an open conflict with Russia.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that NATO countries are “decided to do everything possible to support Ukraine. But we have a responsibility to ensure that the war does not escalate beyond Ukraine and escalate into a conflict between NATO and Russia.”

Zelensky said in a video Wednesday that Ukraine “expects significant steps” from NATO.