Putin says he will no longer accept selling oil and gas in dollars and euros

Russian President Vladimir Putin today announced that Russia will no longer accept payments in dollars or euros for the supply of oil and gas to the European Union and the United States and gave Russian authorities a week to apply the new ruble system. He referred to the bloc members and the US as “hostile countries”.

“I took the decision to apply a set of measures to move to payment in rubles for our gas supplied to hostile countries,” the president said. Russian at a ministerial meeting. According to Putin, the measure was taken as a way of reacting to the freezing of Russian assets by Western countries.

Western countries have frozen nearly 300 billion dollars of Russian reserves abroad. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that the move is “theft”.

“It makes no sense for us to sell our goods to the European Union and the United States and receive payments in dollars, euros and various other currencies,” added the Russian president.

Despite the change, Putin said deliveries would continue according to the volumes and prices stipulated in the contracts. The new standard will be sent to Gazprom, a Russian state-owned company that is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas.

Since the beginning of the war with Ukraine, dozens of countries have started to apply sanctions against Russia with the aim of weakening it militarily. The Russian government has called these measures an “economic war” like none seen before.

With the economy feeling these impacts strongly, particularly with the devaluation of the ruble, the Bank of Russia is taking steps to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.

As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier, the government has prepared a plan to combat the restrictive measures, which includes about a hundred initiatives. The amount of funding will be about one trillion rubles.

Among these measures is a decree signed by Putin that expands the powers of regional authorities in the socioeconomic sphere.

The document also obliges them to increase social benefits, provide targeted support to citizens, guarantee price stability for essential goods, control the situation in the labor market and reduce administrative barriers for private companies.

The Russian president also announced an increase in pensions, a minimum wage and salaries for state employees.

* With information from Reuters and AFP