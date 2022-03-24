React to messages function enters public test

WhatsApp is getting closer and closer to implementing message reactions. This week, some users of the beta (test) version of the app now see the option enabled on their cell phones. The information comes from the WABetaInfo website, specialized in advancing news about the messenger.

The same vehicle was responsible, in August 2021, for discovering that the option was in development. At the time, however, the functionality was at an early stage, and for a few weeks there was no way to view reactions on WhatsApp.

Seven months later, the situation has advanced a little. THE option to react to messages on WhatsAppat this moment, shows six possible emojis: hand with thumbs up, heart, face crying with laughter, surprised face, crying face and hands joined in prayer/thanks.

About the subject









In recent weeks, WABetaInfo had reported a setting in the beta versions of the app to manage reaction notifications. The option is available for Android, iOS and Windows users. The reactions themselves, however, were still not working.

Now, some users have already had the option enabled. Android app beta version 2.22.8.3 or higher is required – the function has not yet arrived on the iPhone.

Even with the correct version, not all users are getting the functionality, which appears to be restricted to initial testing with a small audience. However, anyone can now view reactions to a message.

More Technology news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags