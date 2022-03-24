Rescue teams use drones to search for plane crash survivors in China – International

Rescue teams intensified this Thursday (24), with the use of drones and thermal cameras, the search for survivors and the second black box of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed on Monday with 132 people on board in an area mountainous region of southern China.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crashed into a mountain in Wuzhou while traveling between Kunming (southwest) and Canto (south).

Four days after the tragedy, no survivors were found. A black box, the one that records conversations in the cockpit, was recovered on Wednesday and sent to Beijing for analysis.

“Our main objective is to search for victims and save lives. To this end, we are using thermal cameras and life detectors for surface searches (…) complemented with manual and aerial searches with drones”, said Huang Shangwu, fire chief of the Fire Department. regal.

Under heavy rain, firefighters, soldiers, doctors, civil aviation personnel and volunteers continued on Thursday with operations on steep, mud-covered terrain.

Rescue teams are also looking for the second black box, which contains flight data such as speed, altitude and heading, which can help determine the cause of the tragedy: the plane fell thousands of meters in a few minutes.

The possible confirmation of the deaths of all 123 passengers and nine crew members would make this the worst plane crash since 1994 in China, where air safety is considered very good by experts.

BOEING