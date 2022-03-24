Rescue teams use drones to search for plane crash survivors in China

Rescue teams intensified this Thursday (24), with the use of drones and thermal cameras, the search for survivors and the second black box of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed on Monday with 132 people on board in an area mountainous region of southern China.

China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crashed into a mountain in Wuzhou while traveling between Kunming (southwest) and Guangzhou (south).

Four days after the tragedy, no survivors were found. A black box, the one that records conversations in the cockpit, was recovered on Wednesday and sent to Beijing for analysis.

“Our main objective is to look for victims and save lives. For this, we are using thermal cameras and life detectors for surface searches (…) complemented with manual and aerial searches with drones”, said Huang Shangwu, commander of the fire department in the region.

In heavy rain, firefighters, soldiers, doctors, civil aviation officials and volunteers continued on Thursday with operations on steep, mud-covered terrain.

Rescue teams are also looking for the second black box, which contains flight data such as speed, altitude and heading, which could help determine the cause of the tragedy: the plane fell thousands of meters in a few minutes.

The possible confirmation of the deaths of all 123 passengers and nine crew members would make this the worst plane crash since 1994 in China, where air safety is considered very good by experts.

know more

+ Video: Young man points gun at student’s head during fight at school door

+ Owner of the ‘biggest butt in Brazil’ is harassed on the street



+ Video: Plane crash in China is captured by security camera

+ DF: Wife of personal who assaulted a homeless person says: ‘I saw the image of God’

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat





