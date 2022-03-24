Research finds this ‘different’ food helps you sleep better

THE difficulty sleeping it is a problem that affects millions of Brazilians and causes several health problems. One of the ways to prevent and treat the problem is through changing habits, especially food.

There are cooking items that immensely help the body to fall asleep and be able to rest during the night. The good news is that a super common and affordable food is one of the best ingredients for good sleep. You didn’t know, but the potato helps you sleep and control insomnia. By the way, sweet potatoes also have this effect.

Potatoes can help, but what causes insomnia?

Before understanding how potatoes can help you sleep, it is important to understand the reasons that generate episodes of insomnia. A survey released by the Instituto do Sono, in São Paulo, revealed that difficulty sleeping has affected almost 70% of Brazilians recently. In addition, about 60% of people wake up more often during the night. The survey heard 1,600 people from 24 states in Brazil.

The causes that lead to the loss of the ability to sleep can be quite varied. Among them, hormonal disorder stands out. Hormones are responsible for providing good nights sleep and rest for the body and mind.

When there is a derangement in the body, such as a drop in blood sugar during the night, cortisol rises. This is the hormone that increases anxiety and stress levels. Consequently, sleep is compromised and rest even more so. This is just one of the reasons that lead to insomnia, but almost all of them are linked to stress and cortisol levels.

How does potato help you sleep?

A survey published in Journal of Sleep Research associated more easily sleeping with the consumption of complex carbohydrates. Because these nutrients are digested more slowly than simple, sugary carbohydrates, it takes longer for glucose levels to drop.

In fact, common sweets and poor in nutritional complexity, can cause a glucose spike 4 hours after being ingested. However, suddenly the sugar level drops and cortisol rises.

For this reason, eating potatoes or sweet potatoes a few hours before bed can ensure a better night’s sleep. In addition, the rules apply to turn off your cell phone and relax at least 30 minutes before going to bed.