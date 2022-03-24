Russia does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons, says government spokesperson

Russia does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons, says government spokesman (Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

“If it’s an existential threat to our country, then it could be,” said Dmitry Peskov.

The statement was made during an interview with CNN International.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday (22), in an interview with journalist Christiane Amanpour, from CNN International, that Russia does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an “existential threat” to the country. .

Peskov was asked under what conditions Russian President Vladimir Putin would use Russia’s nuclear capability. “If it’s an existential threat to our country, then it could be,” he said.

Also according to CNN International, Putin had already suggested the use of nuclear weapons against nations he saw as a threat to Russia.

In February, shortly before invading Ukraine, the Russian president said that if any country tried to interfere in the invasion of Ukraine, “it would lead to consequences never before experienced in history”.

Furthermore, during the interview with CNN International, Peskov said that Russia has yet to achieve any of its military objectives in Ukraine.

The spokesperson also stated that the “special military operation” — as the Russian government refers to the war — was “following strictly in accordance with the plans and purposes that were established in advance”, and that the “main objectives of the operation ” are “getting rid of Ukraine’s military potential”, ensuring that Ukraine is a “neutral country” and getting rid of “nationalist battalions”.