Russia Failed to Divide West, Says White House Employee

White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told a news conference today that Russia “failed” in its goals with the war it is waging against Ukraine, which now reaches its 27th day.

According to the US government official, Russia had three goals in invading the neighboring country: “subjugating Ukraine, increasing its own power and prestige, and dividing the West. Russia failed in these three goals and achieved the opposite.”

Sullivan said that despite the destruction caused by the war, the Ukrainians did not want to surrender and had shown strength against Russian attacks and that Ukraine’s allies, such as NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), had organized themselves in a nearest.

The adviser informed that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will go to Europe tomorrow. “President Biden’s trip will have even more actions, he will be part of the NATO summit, meeting with the G7 and will speak with 27 European leaders”, he said.

Sullivan also said Biden “will be able to coordinate the next phase of aid to Ukraine” and will have commitments in Poland, one of the main countries hosting Ukraine’s refugees.

According to the government official, Biden “will visit NATO troops, meet with the President of Poland and speak with humanitarian aid.”

27 days of war

The war between Russia and Ukraine reaches its 27th day today with new bombings against the port city of Mariupol, which has suffered from shortages of water, food and electricity since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Mariupol is considered a strategic city for Russia as it would create a land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk – which are supported by the government of Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with a US broadcaster, a Ukrainian lawmaker accused Russia of trying to starve people in Mariupol. In the city of 450,000, only 20,000 managed to escape after opening humanitarian corridors.