Russia Says Right to Push Nuclear Button if NATO Threatened

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN (United Nations), Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that his country has the right to use nuclear weapons if it is “provoked” by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Today, the invasion of Ukraine completes a month and a meeting of leaders of the military alliance takes place in Brussels.

In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News, polyanskiyone of Russia’s top diplomats in the United States, was asked about a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman who said his boss could push the nuclear button if the country felt it was facing an “existential” threat.

Asked if Putin was right to maintain the prospect of nuclear war in the rest of the world, polyanskiy replied:

If Russia is provoked by NATO, if Russia is attacked by NATO, why not? We are a nuclear power. I don’t think it’s the right thing to say. But it is not the right thing to threaten Russia and try to interfere. So when you’re dealing with a nuclear power, of course, you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of its behavior. Dmitrand Polyanskiand

The deputy ambassador rejected the US government’s formal statement that members of the Russian military are guilty of war crimes in Ukraine.

“I don’t think we’re committing war crimes in Ukraine. Of course, it’s not for me to assess. I’m not there. You’re not there. You’re looking at the videos, you’re looking at a lot of videos that are considered fake news. believe one thing, I believe another.”

Image: Art/UOL

In a month, the war in Ukraine caused the flight of a quarter of the population and affects 18 million people, in addition to leaving at least 1,000 dead and putting the country on the brink of famine. The data are being published by the WHO (World Health Organization), as published yesterday by the columnist for UOL Jamil Chad.

Putin and Zelensky meeting ‘possible’

Russian Federation Council President Valentina Matvienko said in an interview with Chinese TV that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is “possible”. She stated, however, that the meeting will only take place under the condition of preliminary elaboration of agreements between the two countries.

The meeting will be possible when the Ukrainian and Russian sides agree on the agenda and somehow the final document is drawn up, which must be approved. Valentina Matvienko

Matvienko also said that Russia is ready for this “objective” form of meeting, but only on condition that final documents are available. She stressed that “the meeting must yield results.” “These meetings are being prepared, and it’s not just a meeting to talk,” she added.

nato dome

NATO announced yesterday its intention to bolster support for Ukraine in the face of Russian troops. US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels last night to participate in an extraordinary summit today of the military alliance and the G7, a group of industrialized powers. EU (European Union) leaders also meet in the Belgian capital.

The NATO secretary general said Putin made a “grave mistake” with the invasion of Ukraine and underestimated the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at the summit and urged member countries of the alliance for “unrestricted military aid” so that his country can face the Russian army, which Kiev is currently fighting “under unequal conditions”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin had “crossed a red line” and that the international community would “increase pressure” on him after the meeting.

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory completes a month today with no sign of major advances in negotiations to end the war. Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a Russian ship was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk – which is 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital – controlled by Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the loss of the ship in its morning report, but said that “Russian army units have completely taken control of the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region”. The information could not be independently verified.