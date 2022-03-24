Russia threatens global food security, says European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression” by invading Ukraine has consequences far beyond Europe. The statement was given at a Humanitarian Forum.

“Global ‘humanitarian needs are already on the rise, the Kremlin war threatens food security around the world,” Von der Leyen said, according to CNN International.

The president of the commission also confirmed the contribution of 2.5 billion euros “until 2024 to deal with the world food shortage in the most affected regions”, in addition to creating “special measures to increase food production in Europe”.

Last week, the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) assessed that the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which spans almost a month, on the global economy will require governments to provide subsidies to the poorest consumers, impacted with rising food and energy bills.

The assessment was presented in its first comprehensive analysis of the economic crisis triggered by the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The OECD estimates that Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of global wheat exports, and nearly 15% of corn exports. Since the invasion began on February 24, wheat prices have nearly doubled and corn prices have risen by more than 40%.

Data released by FAO, the UN food agency, revealed that the military confrontation between two agricultural powers – Russia and Ukraine – is expected to lead to an increase of more than 20% on average in food prices in the world.

According to the FAO, even before the war broke out, the month of February has already seen the biggest rise in agricultural commodity prices. But, with the conflict, the forecast is that the trend is for an even greater increase from the next few months, with up to 30% of Ukrainian arable land not being able to be used.

Another FAO concern refers to hunger in the poorest countries. Today, about 50 countries around the world depend on Russian and Ukrainian cereals. Without these products, the agency estimates that between 8 million and 13 million people could be incorporated into the army of the hungry around the world.