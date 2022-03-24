Russia vetoes payments in dollars or euros for gas delivered to Europe

According to Putin, this is a reaction to the freezing of Russian assets by Western countries.

THE Russia will no longer accept payments in dollars or euros, according to the announcement made this Wednesday, 23, by the president Vladimir Putin. “I took the decision to apply a set of measures to pass payment in rubles for our gas supplied to hostile countries,” the president said during a government meeting. According to him, this decision is a reaction to the freezing of Russian assets by Western countries. “It makes no sense for us to deliver our goods to the European Union, U.S, and we receive payment in dollars, euros and various other currencies,” Putin said, noting that he chose to implement these measures to transfer payments as quickly as possible and that “Russia will convert payments for gas supplies into rubles.” The Russian leader also said that this change will not delay deliveries according to the volumes and prices stipulated in the contract.