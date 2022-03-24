Russia will demand payment in rubles for the gas it supplies to Europe – News

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday (23) that Russia will now demand payment in rubles for the gas it sells to “hostile countries”, including those in the European Union, and gave Russian authorities a week to apply the new system.

“I have taken the decision to apply a set of measures to move to payment in rubles for our gas supplied to hostile countries,” the Russian president said at a government meeting, during which he explained that it was a reaction to the freezing of Russian assets. by western countries.

Putin asked the Central Bank and the government to adopt within a week the new system, which must be “clear, transparent” and entail “the acquisition of rubles on the Russian foreign exchange market”.

The announcement had an immediate effect on the Russian currency, which appreciated against the euro and the dollar after falling sharply since Feb. Russian forces entered Ukraine.





Putin also hinted that other Russian exports will be affected.

Western countries have frozen nearly 300 billion dollars (R$ 1.4 trillion) of Russian reserves abroad, a “theft”, said on Wednesday the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov.

“It is clear that delivering our goods to the European Union and receiving dollars, euros and other currencies no longer makes sense to us,” Putin said.





historic decision

For now, Russian hydrocarbons have largely been spared from tough Western sanctions against Russia.

Washington has decreed a Russian oil and gas embargo. But these continue to flow in torrents to Europe, highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbons and the main market for Moscow.

The European Union is also considering an embargo on Russian oil.

Moscow has been working for years to reduce the dollar’s share of its economy in order to reduce its vulnerability to sanctions. In March 2019, Russian public gas company Gazprom, an industry giant, announced its first ruble gas sale to a European company.

“Without Russian hydrocarbons, if sanctions are imposed, oil and gas markets will collapse,” said Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of energy, anticipating unprecedented price increases.

After Putin’s announcement, Novak said that “we must move more actively to trade in national currencies”, considered “more reliable” than the dollar and euro.





It is “a historic decision”, hailed Viacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma, the lower house of Parliament.

The Ukrainian presidency quickly denounced an “economic war” waged by Moscow to “strengthen the ruble”, while calling for a European oil embargo.





Breach of contract

Germany on Wednesday called Russia a “breach of contract” to demand payment in rubles for its gas exports to the European Union, rather than in dollars or euros.

This demand “constitutes a breach of contract,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told a news conference in Berlin.

“Now we will discuss with our European partners to decide how to respond to this demand,” he added.



