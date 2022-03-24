Russia will expel American diplomats; US to announce new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and politicians | World

Russia told the United States on Wednesday that it would expel American diplomats working on Russian soil.

Last month, the US government said it expelled 12 Russian diplomats from the UN building in New York. The Americans said that these people were not diplomats, but “intelligence operators”.

The Interfax agency that broke the news. In the text, the Russian Foreign Minister is quoted as having told the US that any hostile action against the Russian government would have an incisive response.

Interfax did not say how many US diplomats working in Russia will be expelled.

“The American side has heard very strongly that any hostile US action against Russia will provoke an equivalent and decisive response,” Interfax said.

US to announce more sanctions

The United States will announce new sanctions on Thursday against Russian “political figures”, “oligarchs” and entities, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip, said on Wednesday. the Europe.

“We, the US, will announce tomorrow a sanctions package that affects political figures, oligarchs and entities alike,” Sullivan said aboard Air Force One, heading to Brussels for the NATO and European Union summits on the Russian invasion. from Ukraine.

The adviser added that the G7 countries would launch an initiative to ensure that Russia cannot circumvent sanctions imposed on it after it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

After meetings with NATO, the G7 and the European Council on Thursday, Biden will fly on Friday to Poland, Ukraine’s neighbor and which is now at the forefront of what some are calling a “new Cold War”. On Saturday, the American leader will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Biden’s intense diplomatic agenda will focus on confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to force Ukraine to renounce its pro-Western stance.

After a month of fighting, Russian forces have wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, but they still have few significant military victories, while the Ukrainians continue to resist.