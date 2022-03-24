Russian Ambassador Says Putin Could Push Nuclear Button If Threatened by NATO





Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy spoke in an interview with the British channel Sky News about the possibility of a military escalation in Europe. The Russian representative stated that President Vladimir Putin can push the nuclear button if he is threatened by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Asked whether his country’s president was right to maintain the prospect of nuclear war with the rest of the world, Polyanskiy said: “If Russia is provoked by NATO, if Russia is attacked by NATO, why not, we are a power nuclear.”





This week, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovsaid that Putin could use nuclear weapons if Russia faced a “existential threat”.

Asked about his compatriot’s speech, Polyanskiy said: “I don’t think it’s the right thing to say. But it’s not the right thing to threaten Russia and try to interfere. So when you’re dealing with a nuclear power, of course, you You have to calculate all the possible outcomes of your behavior.”





war crimes

Last week, President Joe Biden said the Russians were committing war crimes in Ukraine and generated a strong reaction on the Russian side. The deputy ambassador denied the American leader’s speech.

“I don’t think we are committing war crimes in Ukraine,” Polyanskiy said. “Of course, it’s not for me to judge. I’m not there. You’re not there. You’re looking at the videos, you’re looking at the many videos that are considered fake news. You believe one thing, I believe another thing. .”





When the journalist showed pictures of the destroyed city of Mariupol and several residential buildings hit by missiles, the Russian again contested that it was the responsibility of his country’s troops.

“They weren’t targeted,” Polyanskiy said. “We have said from the beginning that our military is not a threat to Ukraine’s civilian population.” And he claimed that the destruction of civilian buildings would have been an action by the Ukrainian army itself.



