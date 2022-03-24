Russian army establishes defensive positions in Ukraine, reports Pentagon

The Russian army has retreated more than 50 kilometers east of Kiev in the past 24 hours and has begun to establish defensive positions on several fronts in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. “The Ukrainians managed to repel the Russians 55 kilometers east and northeast of Kiev,” this official, who requested anonymity, told reporters, when the Pentagon still estimated on Tuesday that Russian forces were between 15 and 20 kilometers from the center of the capital. .

“We continue to see them entrenching themselves and establishing defensive positions,” he added. “It’s not that they don’t advance, it’s that they don’t try to advance. They take defensive positions.” Russian forces also remain blocked 10 kilometers from central Chernigov, northeast of Kiev, according to Pentagon estimates. In this area “they give way, they move in the opposite direction, but not much,” he noted.

In Kharkiv (east), where fighting remains intense, Russian forces remain about 15 to 20 kilometers from the center and face “very strong” resistance. According to the head of the US Defense Ministry, the Russian army seems to give priority to pro-Russian breakaway regions in the east. “They show a lot more energy in Lugansk/Donetsk, in Lugansk in particular,” he said.

“We think they are trying to immobilize Ukrainian forces”, which have been in the pro-Russian region since 2014, along the front line with the breakaway areas, “so they cannot be used elsewhere,” he explained.





In the south, the Pentagon noted that the Russian Navy uses the port of Berdyansk, south of the Sea of ​​Azov, for refueling. Berdyansk is one of the few cities that fell under the control of Russian forces on the 28th day of their offensive. Finally, the Pentagon sees no change in Odessa. If several missiles were fired in the direction of the city from Russian ships earlier in the week, it didn’t happen again on Tuesday or Wednesday, the US official said.