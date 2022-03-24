Russian journalist dies in Kiev bombing







Baulina was reporting on the destructions in Kiev and Lviv before her death Photo: reproduction

A Russian journalist was killed during a bombing by Russian forces in Kiev. Oksana Baulina was reporting in Ukraine for ‘The Insider’, according to the investigative website’s statement.

She died while filming damage in the Podil district. The bombing also killed one other person and left at least two others injured.

Insider expressed its “deepest condolences” to the reporter’s family and friends.

Baulina previously worked for the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation. Last year, the foundation was outlawed and considered extremist by Russian authorities, forcing many of its employees, including Baulina, to flee abroad.

And now it’s someone I’ve known for 16 years and worked with at several independent outlets. Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist with phenomenal sense of moral clarity, killed by Russian rocket fire on a reporting mission in Kyiv today. I’m yet to process this. pic.twitter.com/eUPuMoUw54 — Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) March 23, 2022

At least 6 journalists killed

At least six journalists died in a month of war. In early March, Yevhenii Sakun, a camera operator for the Ukrainian TV channel LIVE, who also worked for the Spanish news agency EFE, was killed during the bombing of the TV broadcast tower in Kiev.

American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud, 50, was another victim. He died after being shot while filming in the town of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kiev.

Two other Fox News journalists – cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24 – were killed when their vehicle was hit by gunfire on the outskirts of Kiev.

Ukrainian journalist Viktor Dudar, 44, died in combat in the Mykolaiv region on March 6. He enlisted in the Armed Forces on the first day of the Russian invasion. (*With information from the BBC)