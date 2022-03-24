Ryzen 7 5800X3D is 9% better than Ryzen 7 5800X on Geekbench 5

Performance increase may not compensate for core reduction

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will hit the market on April 20 for $449. Powered by AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will compete with the best gaming CPUs.

AMD has promised that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers a 15% boost in gaming over the current Ryzen 9 5900X. That’s a pretty big statement considering the Ryzen 9 5900X has four more cores and higher clocks. It remains to be seen whether 3D V-Cache can provide such a substantial performance boost. the leaker, Benchleaks discovered two Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmarks that show a small preview of what the cache boost can do.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the same eight-core, 16-thread configuration as the regular Ryzen 7 5800X. It has 64MB more L3 cache due to 3D V-Cache design. Although the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has the same 105W TDP, the processor has a 400MHz lower base clock and 200MHz lower boost clock than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Robert Hallock, AMD Director of Technical Marketing, has already confirmed that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes with a lower voltage threshold between 1.3V to 1.35V unlike AMD’s Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) which can operate between 1.45V to 1.35V. 1.5V. The design limits the clock speeds of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and contributes to the lack of overclocking support.



See our reviews of the listed processors:

The single-core performance of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was not surprising, the Ryzen 7 5800X only 2.3% more than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. With that metric, it makes sense that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D won’t outperform the Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7-12700K, often considered the direct rival of the Ryzen 7 5800X.

In the multi-core test, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D outperformed the Ryzen 7 5800X by 8.9%. The advantage ends there, being no match for the Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7-12700K, where there was a margin of almost 25%. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D’s forte is gaming, according to AMD. The chipmaker estimated that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is on average 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X and 7% faster than the Core i7-12700K. The question is whether it will be worth it.

With recent price cuts on the Ryzen 5000, the Ryzen 9 5900X retails for $448.98. Meanwhile, the Core i7-12700K retails for $384.98 (R$1887.52 in direct conversion). So if the Ryzen 7 5800X3D really delivers that performance boost in gaming that AMD promised, consumers can get a superior gaming chip for the same price as a Ryzen 9 5900X. On the other hand, they will lose performance in productivity, as even AMD’s 3D V-Cache cannot compensate for the lower core count on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn’t seem like a good deal compared to the Core i7-12700K. Consumers would have to pay 17% more (considering dollar value) for just a 7% increase in gaming performance. As this comes from speculation, and the release of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is near, it remains to wait for the analysis made by third parties, keep an eye on Adrenaline.



AMD announces third generation Epyc processors with 3D V-Cache technology

The manufacturer promises performance gains that reach 66% depending on the area in which the CPUs are applied



Source: Tom’s Hardware