Sale of controversial book about Anne Frank suspended in the Netherlands

posted on 03/23/2022 14:01



(credit: ANNE FRANK MUSEUM)

The Hague, Netherlands- A Dutch publisher on Wednesday decided to withdraw from sale a book that claimed a Jewish notary revealed Anne Frank’s hiding place in Amsterdam, an investigation disputed by historians.

Yesterday, a group of six experts presented a report in Amsterdam, rejecting the results of the investigation, much criticized since its conclusions were presented in January.

“Based on the findings of the report, we have decided that the book will no longer be available, effective immediately,” publisher Ambo Anthos said in a statement, urging booksellers to return copies they already have.

“We would like to offer, once again, our sincere apologies to those who have been offended by the contents of the book,” he added.

The book “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Canadian Rosemary Sullivan tells how Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh revealed , supposedly Anne Frank’s 1944 hideout in Amsterdam.

According to the experts’ report presented on Tuesday, the investigation was based only on assumptions and misinterpretations of the sources.

Anne Frank is known for her diary, written between 1942 and 1944 while she and her family were holed up in a secret Amsterdam apartment. She was arrested in 1944 and died the following year, aged 15, in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.