Sanctions begin to impact Russian lives

(credit: AFP)

Four weeks after the start of the offensive in Ukraine, the first concrete effects of Western sanctions and repression are beginning to be noticed in Russians’ daily lives. Below are some examples selected by AFP:

Sugar

Images of people fighting over sugar in supermarkets were widely shared on social media, with many Russians rushing to buy food in recent days for fear of shortages.

In stores, sugar – whose price soared – began to be rationed.

A part of the population, traumatized by the difficulties of the 1990s, seeks to stock up on this product, which is widely used to preserve some foods, such as buckwheat.

Authorities have tried to reassure the population, denying that these products are in short supply, days after limiting exports. In this context, the Kremlin alluded to an “emotional” reaction on the part of consumers.

Paper sheet

Another basic product that is priced so high and has even disappeared from some shelves is the sheet of paper. Its price has doubled, tripled, or even more in Internet sales.

Some factories, such as SvetoCopy, in the Saint Petersburg region (northwest), have suspended their production for lack of sodium chlorate. Used to whiten paper, this substance is largely imported.

On Monday (21), the Minister of Commerce said that the situation “will stabilize” soon.

Trips

Years ago, a middle class used to travel around Europe and other parts of the world emerged. Now that’s over, because of sanctions, with Western countries closing their airspace to airlines, who also can’t get spare parts from abroad, or valid insurance out of the country.

From Russia, international flights are counted on the fingers of one hand. Domestic flights may end up being made, in large part, by Russian planes, such as the Superjet, whose beginning was marked by accidents. Air safety as a whole may be affected by sanctions.

On social media, Russians joke about their future vacation at home, or in Central Asia. A bittersweet joke as it dates back to the Soviet Union and its impossible travels.

Currency and bank cards

With the suspension of Visa and Mastercard operations for Russian accounts, Russians abroad were left without access to their money. ApplePay also stopped working in Russia. As a result, Russians can no longer buy payment apps, games, or other digital goods.

With the measure, they are also without access to services such as Netflix. The company has suspended its services in Russia because payments cannot be made. In addition, strict capital controls were imposed, both for the withdrawal and purchase of foreign currency and for withdrawals in the country.

Social networks

Russia has blocked Facebook on its territory, in retaliation for the American group’s decision to ban media close to power (such as broadcaster RT, or the portal Sputnik) in Europe.

Access to Twitter was also heavily restricted for similar reasons. And so did Instagram, used as a website by many Russian small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been classified as an extremist organization by the government.