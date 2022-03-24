Satellite images show Mariupol destroyed after weeks of Russian bombing – News

Satellite images show the city of Mariupolin southern Ukraine, destroyed after weeks of russian bombings. Local people face a lack of water, food and medicine.

The photos show that there are several fires caused by Russian military offensives. The confrontation between the two countries in the region has been taking place since the beginning of the war on February 24.





Russian bombings caused damage not only to military targets, but also to civilian buildings and facilities. Last week, a theater that had over a thousand people in an underground shelterthe so-called bunkers, was attacked leaving dead and wounded.

According to the local government, eight out of 10 homes in Mariupol were destroyed in the last few weeks. Many of these buildings will not even be able to be rebuilt or restored after the war. Ukrainian authorities estimate that the city was the target of at least 50 Russian bombs daily.





The Ukrainian president denounced this Wednesday (23) that the Russians captured a humanitarian column heading to Mariupol. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, about 100,000 people live in the city in “subhuman” conditions, and he said that his representatives are advancing in difficult, sometimes “scandalous” negotiations.

Zelensky said that for more than a week the authorities had been trying to organize stable humanitarian corridors for the residents of Mariupol, but almost every attempt was “thwarted by the Russian occupiers through bombings or deliberate terror”.













Strategic location











Located near the Sea of ​​Azov, Mariupol is a strategic region for Russia because it is close to breakaway regions such as Donetsk and Lugansk. If the city is taken, the Russians create an overland corridor from the Crimea to the pro-Russian Ukrainian territories.

Mariupol also has the largest port in the region; once conquered, it would block supplies to Ukraine, which has already been crippled since the start of the war with Russia, and would further affect the country’s economy.





The city is also one of the main points of Ukrainian resistance, and the Russians do not want to take this defeat home. The fighting has already destroyed 80% of residential buildings, according to the city of Mariupol. The situation forced 30,000 people to leave the region.

The official death toll in the city since the invasion is 2,400, but a city councilor said in an interview with Ukrainian radio station Current Time that he estimated some 20,000 people had died.



