Scotland Yard to close Madeleine McCann case

Searches for Madeleine McCann have spent millions from the British government

London’s Metropolitan Police, known as Scotland Yard, announced this week that it will end its investigation into the case of British Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from a hotel room in 2007 when she was just three years old.

Madeleine spent her holidays with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Her mother and father, Kate and Gerry McCann, were at a bar near the room where they were staying, but when they returned they did not find the girl.

According to the British newspaper Mirror, the investigation will be stalled for lack of funding. Launched four years after her disappearance, Operation Grange to search for Madeleine’s whereabouts cost over £12.5m (£80m).

The search for Madeleine was conducted by the Metropolitan Police, who had to obtain special funding from the Ministry of the Interior for the investigation as it was beyond their jurisdiction.

Despite all efforts to find his whereabouts, nothing concrete has been found. The case leaves several questions unanswered.

main suspect

The main suspect in the case is Christian Brueckner, according to German prosecutors. Brueckner is currently serving time for the rape of a 72-year-old widow in Praia da Luz in 2005.

German prosecutors have previously said they have “hard” evidence against the 45-year-old German and also believe he has committed at least five other sex crimes.

The man became the main suspect in 2020. That’s because the police obtained clues that the man was in the area where the girl was last seen in May 2007, when she was on vacation with her family in Portugal.

However, it was reported to investigators that he has an “alibis number” for the night of Madeleine’s disappearance. The criminal himself claims that, as he was working as a drug dealer at the time, he would not have committed any crime for fear that his other occupation would be discovered.

Madeleine’s Disappearance

Madeleine was three years old when she was last seen in May 2007 while spending the holiday with her parents at Praia da Luzin Portugal.

The London Metropolitan Police launched investigations in 2011 after the original investigation conducted by Portugal was unsuccessful.

Last year, officials said that “an essential line of investigation” was still ongoing.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been urging authorities to never give up on the search for their daughter, who disappeared from the family’s vacation apartment while they were having dinner at a nearby restaurant.

When Madeleine’s disappearance turned 10 years old, in May 2017, the police reported that they had already investigated 40,000 documents and 600 people.

“Our life is busy, which helps, but Madeleine is still missing and we miss her greatly,” said her father, Gerry McCann, in May 2018, on the 11th anniversary of her disappearance. “She’s still our little girl and we’ll do our best to find her. Thank you so much for supporting us on this quest.”