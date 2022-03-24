sending international peacekeepers to Ukraine would be unwise

Russia today condemned what it called a “reckless” proposal by Poland to send international peacekeepers to Ukraine and warned that doing so could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian forces and those of the Western military alliance NATO. North Atlantic).

Poland said last Friday that it would formally present a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at the next NATO summit.

Asked about the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It would be a very reckless and extremely dangerous decision.”

He told reporters on a conference call that any possible contact between Russian and NATO forces “could have clear consequences that would be difficult to repair.”

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and drive out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces mounted strong resistance and the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its troops.

Speaking in Kiev last week, the leader of Poland’s ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said: “I think it is necessary to have a peace mission — NATO, possibly some broader international structure — but a mission capable of defending itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also attacked the proposal in comments to staff and students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Wednesday.

“This will be the direct clash between the Russian Armed Forces and NATO that everyone has not only tried to avoid, but said in principle should not occur,” he said.