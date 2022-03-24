Should I wear a mask or not? With the end of the decree, see recommendations from infectologists

In recent weeks, the mandatory use of masks by the population has been relaxed in open and closed environments by various health authorities in cities and states across Brazil. This flexibility has been occurring in a heterogeneous way, and, in this way, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) brings some essential recommendations with the aim of guiding the population on the use of masks in the current scenario.

SBI strongly recommends that masks be used in the following situations as a personal protective measure:

1. Symptomatic individuals or people who are potentially in contact with transmitters: Mask use remains critical in the categories below.

– People with symptoms of the common cold, or flu-like syndrome;

– People who are exposed to contact with symptomatic individuals, such as health professionals, public service workers, family members of symptomatic patients and related situations;

two. Most Vulnerable Populations Severe COVID-19 Individual: The individuals listed below should maintain the use of masks in environments that contain agglomeration of people, especially closed and long-stay places.

– Not vaccinated against COVID-19, or who received incomplete immunization (less than three doses, when the booster dose is indicated);

– Immunosuppressed: severe primary immunodeficiency, chemotherapy for cancer, solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs, people living with HIV with a CD4 count less than 200, use of corticosteroids in doses greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone (or equivalent) for a period longer than 14 days, use of immune response-modifying drugs (immunomodular or immunobiological), active autoimmune diseases and hemodialysis patients

– People over 60 years of age (mainly over 70 years of age), especially those with chronic diseases, such as uncontrolled arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus, obesity, cancer, chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, chronic lung diseases (COPD, Emphysema, Asthma, among others), smoking, previous cardiovascular diseases and hematological diseases, among others. d. Pregnant women with or without comorbidities.

3. Places with the highest risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2: the places listed below are places where there is a greater chance of contact with people with less physical distance and, therefore, it is recommended that all people maintain the use of masks.

– Closed places with frequent agglomeration: public transport (trains, subway, buses and related). In places where there are large agglomerations, especially at certain peak times such as bank agencies, public offices, lottery and educational institutions, among others.

– Open places when there is agglomeration: bus stops, queues for public or private services, streets that function as commercial corridors and other places with similar characteristics.

– Health Services: basic health units, clinics or public or private hospitals.

Note: open or closed places that do not promote agglomeration are at low risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and the use of masks in these places should be an individual decision, when allowed by local legislation.

Mask Protection Effectiveness

The list below shows in descending order the effectiveness of different types of masks in protecting against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2:

– N95 or PFF2 masks;

– Surgical masks or KN95;

– Fabric masks with double or triple face