SP anticipates flu vaccination for people over 80 years old; application starts this Sunday – Health

SÃO PAULO – Vaccination against influenza will be anticipated for people over 80 years of age in the State of Sao Paulo. According to the São Paulo government, elderly people above this age group will be immunized from this Sunday, 27. Previously, the campaign was scheduled to start on April 4, the date on which the vaccination of elderly people over 60 and health professionals will now begin.

From May 2, children between 6 months and 5 years of age and pregnant and postpartum women will receive the flu vaccine. On the 9th of the same month, indigenous people, quilombolas, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated. Groups such as police and public transport workers will be able to be immunized against the flu from May 16.

The government’s expectation is to vaccinate 90% of the target audience of more than 16.6 million people, including the elderly, health professionals, teachers, children, among others. “At this time, for adults, it is possible to carry out influenza vaccination concomitantly with (vaccination of) covid-19″, reinforced the coordinator of the State Immunization Program (PEI), Regiane de Paula.

The anticipation of the flu campaign was made possible by the delivery of doses by the Butantan Institute. The influenza vaccine is trivalent and 100% national, composed of the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses, of the Darwin subtype – primarily responsible for causing flu outbreaks late last year.

Influenza vaccination schedule in SP

March 27: seniors over 80;

April 4: seniors over 60 and health workers;

May 2: children between 6 months and 5 years of age, pregnant and postpartum women;

May 9: indigenous people, quilombolas, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities;

May 16: Security forces, Armed Forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, collective road transport workers, port workers, population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

Government promotes ‘Domingão da Vaccination’

The government also announced that it will promote this Sunday, in parallel with the start of flu vaccination, the ‘Domingão da Vacinação’, an action to try to increase vaccine coverage against covid-19 in the 645 cities of the state.

“We will have 5 thousand basic health units in the State of São Paulo vaccinating the population, (making) mainly the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old”, said governor João Doria (PSDB). .”

“It’s a great opportunity for the whole family to go get their vaccine”, pointed out Regiane de Paula, who stressed that, so far, 65% of people eligible to receive the 3rd dose have gone to the posts.

She added that, according to a study by the Seade Foundation, 35% of parents or guardians said they did not take children to take the 2nd dose due to lack of time. In this scenario, the government’s objective is to promote the application of doses from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday, increasing vaccination coverage.

This Monday, the 21st, as announced by the government, cities in São Paulo began to apply the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people over 80 years old. As a requirement, they need to have received the 3rd dose for at least four months.

In the city of São Paulo, elderly people aged 70 and over will be able to take the 4th dose of the vaccine from next Tuesday, 29th. Vaccination will be done with available immunizers. The expansion to more bands has not yet been announced by the State.