Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF format, dies at 74 | Technology

The inventor of the popular GIF animated image format, Stephen Wilhite, passed away last week, aged 74, after complications from Covid-19. He was hospitalized in an intensive care unit and died on March 14.

The information was released last Wednesday (23) by the public American radio network, NPR.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The developer created the format while working for the CompuServe company in 1987. GIF is an acronym for “Graphics Interchange Format”.

The format was intended to allow the transfer of photos using dial-up connections – which were much slower in the 80’s and 90’s. At the time, the technology had the differential of allowing the exchange of color image files.

From simple format to web phenomenon

In a GIF update, Wilhite allowed more than one frame to be stored in the same file. In an interview with the Daily Dot website, in 2012, the inventor said that the first GIF contained an image of an airplane. “I think the first GIF was a photo of an airplane. It was a long time ago,” Wilhite said.

First GIF: published on the internet by Stephen Wilhite himself — Photo: Reproduction/Giphy

CompuServe was one of the pioneering internet providers in the US. In 1997, the company was bought by one of the giants of the internet age, AOL. The company allowed file type patents to expire, which made the GIF public domain.

It was precisely at this time that the animation feature made GIFs survive, according to their own creator.

“What made the GIF stick around is the animation loop that Netscape added. If Netscape hadn’t added GIF support to its browser, GIF would have died in 1998.”

The update that created the animated images made them popular. Currently, they are used as a reaction in messaging app conversations, help spread memes and have become an essential part of everyday life on social networks.

In 2013, Wilhite was honored by the Webby Awards for his contribution to the internet world. He introduced the GIF in his speech and resolved one of the network’s controversies: how to pronounce the file format. According to its creator it is “jif”, with the sound of “J” and not of “G”.

The Giphy platform – which serves as a collection and GIF creation tool – published a message thanking the developer on Wednesday (23). “Thank you for creating something that has been and will continue to be enjoyed by millions of people around the planet.”says the statement.