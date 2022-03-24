Sthe Matos reveals that she has no health insurance, after being discharged from hospital due to bleeding in the brain: ‘ICU daily rate is very expensive’ | Bahia

BLEEDING IN THE BRAIN: Expert explains what can cause condition that affected Sthe Matos

“With the rush, with work, sometimes we end up forgetting to take care of ourselves, forget about our health. There is even an alert, because I had no health insurance. The daily rate of an ICU is very expensive, my God in heaven. This was one of the alerts for me to focus on my health, because this is the most important thing we have”.

“Our health is the main thing. So there was the alert for me to take care of myself, take care of my health, make my plan and everything will be fine”.

1 of 2 Sthe Matos performs a new nose procedure and uses fat to make a graft — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Sthe Matos performs a new nose procedure and uses fat to make a graft — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

After the medical discharge, Sthe is already at home, in Salvador, and spoke about the fright she had when she had to be hospitalized. She gave details about how the case happened.

“What happened: the first diagnosis indicated minor bleeding and then, with other tests, it was seen that there was no more bleeding and the doctors said that, possibly, due to my viral condition and the effort, I must have had that bleeding, but it’s all right. They told me to come home, released me, and said that it was possibly because of the virus itself”, she detailed.

“Now relief came, I breathed. Now I’m calmer, but it was a big scare for me, my family, my friends, for the people who accompany me. Now, thank God, everything is fine, everything is fine, good news, I’m home”.

2 of 2 After diagnosis of bleeding in the brain, Sthe Matos is discharged — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks After diagnosis of bleeding in the brain, Sthe Matos is discharged — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Sthe also spoke about the affection she received from the fans while she was hospitalized. She also made an alert to the public about the need to take care of their own health.

“I’m suspicious of my fans because they’re wonderful, but when I stayed there [internada], my team that kept my social networks. When I saw it later, I was still surprised it was a lot of affection, a lot of love, a lot of prayers, a lot of positive energies. I was super happy. My fans are really awesome too.”

“Take care of your health and, when you feel anything, look for a doctor. My headache was sudden. I was fine and the headache happened in an instant. It went from 1 to 10 out of nowhere. Take care, because the medicines cure the symptoms, it is momentary, but it does not cure the cause of what you have”.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻