STJ decides that it is valid to readjust collective health plans based on age group | Politics

The Second Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) recognized this Wednesday (23) the validity of clauses in collective health plans that provide for adjustment based on the age group of the beneficiary.

The trial began in November last year when the rapporteur, Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino voted for the validity of the adjustment.

The STJ had already recognized the possibility of adjustment by age group for individual and family plans. The rapporteur considered that the same understanding should be applied to collective plans.

The analysis was interrupted by a request for a view (more time to analyze the case) from two ministers, Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva and Nancy Andrighi.

In the resumption of the trial, the other ministers accompanied the rapporteur in relation to two issues. The STJ understood that readjustment is possible provided that:

is provided for in the contract;

the rules issued by Organs regulatory bodies are observed;

unreasonable or random percentages that, concretely and without a suitable actuarial basis, excessively burden the consumer or discriminate against the elderly are not applied.

During the debates, the Section decided judge at another time whether it will be up to the operators, and not the users of the plans, to present the actuarial calculations that would justify the readjustment index.

This issue came to the Judiciary for several consumer complaints against abusive increases after the age of 59 in health plans.

Minister Villas Bôas Cueva highlighted that the jurisprudence of the STJ already applied the same guidelines outlined for individual plans in cases involving collective plans. “I fully agree with the thesis proposed by the rapporteur in the sense of applying the theses to collective plans”, he said.