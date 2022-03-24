STJ validates readjustment by age group in collective health plans

Collective health plans can be readjusted according to the age group of the beneficiary, as long as the increase obeys three rules: it has a contractual provision, follows the rules of regulatory government bodies and is not done randomly, with the application of unreasonable percentages.

This was the conclusion of the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice, which this Wednesday (23/3) set theses on repetitive appeals on the subject, which is the target of hyperjudicialization in Brazil. The statements will have mandatory observance by the ordinary instances.

The adjustment by age groups in the monthly fees of collective health plans is discussed in the Judiciary because the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) only imposes value ceilings for individual and family plans.

According to consumer protection entities, this allows operators to impose abusive increases, which end up making it impossible for elderly beneficiaries to remain, precisely the most vulnerable link in the chain and who, in theory, use medical services the most.

The operators, on the other hand, defended to the STJ that the increases are necessary to preserve the financial balance of the contract.

The topic is not new, and the 2nd Section of the STJ established a thesis, in 2016, defining rules for readjustment by age group for individual and family health plans, in Theme 952. Unanimously, the collegiate now understood that they should be also applicable to collective health plans.

Thus, the increase by age group is possible, as long as it has a contractual provision, follows the rules of government regulatory bodies and is not done randomly.

Readjustment calculation

The second thesis approved by the 2nd Section of the STJ concerns the criteria to define whether the readjustment is unreasonable. They are those defined by ANS in Normative Resolution 63/2003.

The rule limits the last adjustment to the age of 59 years and says that it cannot be greater than six times the value of the first range (from zero to 18 years old). Furthermore, it establishes that the variation of the last three bands (from 49 to 59 years old) cannot be greater than the accumulated variation between the first and seventh bands.

There was doubt, however, as to how the “cumulative variation” would be calculated – the term that links the limits for the increase, according to the percentages observed in each age group.

At this point, the 2nd Section replicated the thesis established by the São Paulo Court of Justice in the Incident of Resolution of Repetitive Demands 11 (IRDR 11) to point out that “accumulated variation” should be understood as “real price increase verified in each interval, and the respective mathematical formula must be applied for its calculation”.

With this, the STJ removes the calculation of the accumulated variation from the simple arithmetic sum of readjustment percentages or the calculation of the average of the percentages applied in all age groups.

Theses approved

The wording of the two approved theses is:

Applicability of the theses signed in Theme 952 of the STJ to collective plans, with the exception of self-management entities that the CDC is inapplicable

The best interpretation of the normative statement of article 3, item 2, of ANS Normative Resolution 63/2003 is the one that observes the mathematical meaning of the expression “accumulated variation”, referring to the real price increase verified in each interval, which must be applied for its calculation, the respective mathematical formula, being incorrect the simple arithmetic sum of readjustment percentages or calculation of the average of the percentages applied in all age groups.

Actuarial basis of the adjustment

The judgment of the STJ would also serve to define whose burden would be to prove that the actuarial basis used by the health plan to calculate the readjustment is unsuitable: whether the consumer who is the author of the action or the company itself.

Rapporteur, Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino proposed to establish a third thesis, according to which this burden would fall on health plan operators, as they have access to their own documentation and greater technical capacity to produce the evidence, even in view of the low number of actuarial professionals in the Brazilian market.

In a vote-view read this Wednesday, Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva suggested disaffecting the resources at this point.

He stated that the case law of the STJ is not formed, as this aspect was little analyzed in the judgments of the class, due to the application of Precedent 7 (which prohibits reanalysis of facts and evidence in the context of a special appeal).

He also highlighted that setting a thesis by automatically reversing the burden of proof could compromise individualized and factual examination of each concrete case by the court of the case, in addition to allowing the filing of actions with totally generic allegations.

By a tight majority of 5 votes to 4, the collegiate decided to disaffect and not set a thesis on the point. Ministers Marco Buzzi, Marco Aurélio Bellizze, Luis Felipe Salomão and Isabel Gallotti also voted for the disaffection.

