Streamer banned from Twitch threatens or kills company employees • Eurogamer.pt

She came back after a 4 year stint and has been banned again.

Narcissawright became famous for his attempts to finish Zelda: Ocarina of Time as quickly as possible, earning him the world record and greater popularity in 2014.

However, in 2018, the streamer was banned for breaking Twitch’s rules of conduct for nudity and sexual content, a sanction that lasted about 4 years and ended recently, which allowed her to return to the platform on March 19, 2022.

After a few hours of streaming Just Chatting and Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Narcissa was once again banned for, viewers claim, opening a live link that included content that violated Twitch’s terms. This usually results in a minor suspension in line with the accidental nudity policy, but the streamer didn’t like the sanction and things took a turn for the worse.

Narcissa decided to take to Twitter to share her displeasure and left messages like “the internet is hell” (shares Dexerto) and “Twitch makes me want to DIE!!!”

In another message, Narcissa managed to go further and said she felt the urge to kill herself and shoot people at Twitch headquarters, which earned her a suspension from Twitter and her account removed.

In the face of threats and written words, Narcissa’s followers are now concerned about her mental health.

In the meantime, her Twitter account is active again and her followers are appealing to Twitch to lift the suspension and allow Narcissa a new opportunity.

