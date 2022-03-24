Study shows that psychopathy may not be a mental disorder

Psychopathy is a subject that raises many interests in society, no wonder there are series, movies, documentaries, books and podcasts about cases of famous psychopaths. When discussing the condition, many people associate the problem with a mental disorder. However, new Canadian research points out that it may be wrong to classify psychopaths as mentally ill, as the definition would be more associated with an adaptation of the human species.

The researchers reviewed 16 studies already published on the topic and concluded that for psychopathy to be considered a mental illness, it would be necessary to find a higher prevalence of neurodevelopmental alterations in people diagnosed with the condition of the rest of the population.

The researchers also point out that the traits of a psychopath, such as lack of remorse, narcissism and aggression, are frowned upon by society today, but were once beneficial in the past, when competition for resources was intense.

Furthermore, these traits are apparently personal and not unique to murderers, as not every psychopath is capable of killing. It is possible to prove this, considering that about 3.5% of senior executives in large companies exhibit psychopathic behavior.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, psychiatrist Sérgio Rachman, coordinator of the Center for Studies in Forensic Psychiatry and Legal Psychology (CEJUR) at Unifesp, explained that there is no consensus on whether psychopathy is a disease or not.

Rachman also highlights the risk of considering psychopathy a disease, as it would set a precedent for murderers diagnosed with the problem to be exonerated, since mentally ill people can be considered incapable of answering for their actions.

Neuropsychologist Antonio de Pádua Serafim, coordinator of the Nucleus of Psychiatry and Forensic Psychology (NUFOR) of the Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) at USP, says that psychopathy is not a specific condition, but a worsening of the diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.

Serafim says that there are several segments of psychopaths, such as criminals, big businessmen or even murderers.

