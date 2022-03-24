Support network for women in situations of domestic violence is the subject of a new course at UNA-SUS/UFSC – News

Worldwide, at least one in four women between the ages of 15 and 49 have experienced intimate partner violence at least once in their lifetime. This is the result of the study published in the scientific journal The Lancet in February this year, which was based on information from the World Health Organization’s Global Database, which includes more than 300 surveys and studies carried out between 2000 and 2018.

Faced with this reality, the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), an institution that is part of the UNA-SUS Network, launched the course Support network for women in situations of domestic violence.

Free, the course was developed so that the general population, especially community leaders, can have access to information on the rights of women in situations of violence – with regard to care and protection services – integrating the support network.

Enrollments can be made until November 30, 2022 through the link. The start is immediate.

With a workload of 30 hours, the offer is divided into three units that address the following topics: what is domestic violence; how to help women in situations of domestic violence; and the services that make up the care and protection network.

