SUS table does not even pay for the doctor’s gasoline

Doctors have rightly complained about the delay in the SUS table to pay for procedures performed. Despite paying over R$70,000 for a transplant, an ophthalmologic consultation to check eye pressure, signs of cataracts, etc. It yields, according to doctors, only R$ 6. A list on the Intermunicipal Health Consortium website reveals that physiotherapeutic care generates R$ 6.35 for the SUS, which currently does not buy a liter of gasoline to get to the office.

In comparison, the SUS pays four times more in allowance for food for patients or companions: R$ 24.75.

Another major complaint is about medium-complexity surgical procedures, whose remuneration, according to doctors, is around R$200.

The most expensive procedures in the SUS table on the Cisamusep website are stem cell transplants, at a cost of R$ 71,602.25.

The list also features 1,000 items that don’t pay a dime, including the follow-up of patients with mental health problems.



Measures were published in the Official Gazette of the Union

An exclusive survey by the Orbis institute for the Diário do Poder shows that the possession and carrying of firearms has the support of most Brazilians; 52.7% are in favor and 47.3% are against weapons. Among those in favor, 42% of those interviewed only support the possibility of having weapons in their own homes or in their commercial establishments; and 10.7% want Brazilians to be able to carry guns everywhere.

The difference in support is sharp between men and women: 58.7% of them are totally against guns. Among men, it is only 32.7%.

In the Southeast, the proportion of people against guns is 52.7%. In the Northeast, 50.9%. In the other regions, the majority is in favor.

The Orbis research institute carried out 2,154 telephone interviews between the 3rd and 4th of March this year, in all regions of the country.

power without shame power sign Elected governor of Minas Gerais, Tancredo Neves recalled that he needed to find an important position for a friend of all hours, Feliciano Libânio da Silveira, Sanico, a hotelier in Alfenas. He sought him out: “What do you want in my government, Sanico?” “Just one thing, Tancredo: when you announce the secretariat, a room full of journalists and politicians, call me in front of everyone and whisper something in my ear…”. Sanico knew that signs could be more important than jobs.

Bolsonaro’s nomination that has been parked the longest in the Senate’s drawer is Tabita Loureiro’s for the ANP (oil). Accused of ties to the PCdoB, she is not successful among government officials.

There are only ten days left for mayors and governors to leave the mandate, to try another position in the election. This is the case of the governor João Doria (PSDB) and the (for now) toucan from Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

Brazil reaches 410 million doses of vaccines against covid applied to the population, this Friday (25). There are already more than 180.5 million people with at least one vaccine dose and 154 million with two.

Party infidelity is open to politicians, allowing them to switch parties without punishment. Jair Bolsonaro’s PL is already the largest in the Chamber, with 61 deputies. It beats União Brasil (DEM + PSL), which has 58.

Quote of the day Impressive crowd that gathered in public square Rogério Marinho (Development) after ceremony with Bolsonaro, in the interior of Ceará

Ironically, in what may be the “best moment” of the pandemic, the US has become the first, and probably only, country to pass the sad mark of one million lives lost to Covid-19.

For Senator Lasier Martins (Pode-RS), the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF) to block Telegram was “regrettable”. “The decision was arbitrary”, he classified. “He could even be right”, pondered Lasier, but he disagrees with the minister’s “monocratic, absolutist manner”.

E-commerce became an alternative for customers and shopkeepers in the pandemic and made Consumer Day exceed expectations. According to Neotrust, e-commerce earned R$722 million, up 22% over 2021.

The STJ ordered Deltan Dallagnol to pay Lula R$100,000 for moral damages. “Mistaken decision”, said the Attorney of the Republic Bruno Calabrich, remembering that the STF already has a decision of general repercussion defining that the action must be against the state, and not the server.

…pastor asking for a favor at the MEC took the spotlight even during the war.