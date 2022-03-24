Suspects of being part of a criminal organization that applies blows to the sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora are heard | Wood zone

According to delegate Rodolfo Rolli, so far, more than 100 victims have been identified and losses exceed R$ 500 thousand. See the amount below:

Juiz de Fora : about 60 victims to date;

about 60 victims to date; Santos Dumont : about 25 victims to date;

about 25 victims to date; Uba and Guarani : quantity not informed;

and : quantity not informed; mendes (RJ): about 25 victims so far.

Unimed also helps with the investigation through a lawyer. The company informed the g1through a note, “which is taking all the necessary measures to contribute to the investigation and solution of the coup also against the company and to avoid other future attacks in this sense”.

“Unimed’s Legal Counsel Juiz de Fora is working together with the police authorities, providing all the materials, and remains available for in-person service to customers, victims of embezzlement. They should seek direct assistance at the company’s headquarters (Av. Rio Branco, 5240, during business hours). The telephone number 0800 30 11 66 is also available 24 hours a day to welcome beneficiaries. All cases are being evaluated individually so that the best assistance is guaranteed.”

In addition to the 44-year-old woman who confessed to the crime of embezzlement and was appointed head of the criminal organization, delegate Rolli identified 5 other suspectsincluding two Unimed employees.

Another suspect is the swindler’s husband. According to the delegate, he received payments via PIX on his account and has two firms in Belo Horizonte (MG). This Wednesday (23) he testified at the police station and was unable to explain what had happened.

“The swindler’s husband signed a contract as if he were an employee of an insurance company that provides services to Unimed, which constitutes ideological falsehood”, said Rolli.

In addition to those mentioned above, the Civil Police also observed two other suspects. They acted with the 44-year-old woman and her husband. One of them was also heard on Wednesday and claimed that she “was a victim of the organization”. The other, despite having been summoned, did not attend.

Regarding Unimed employees, the delegate informed that a rogatory letter was sent to the municipality of Santos Dumont, since the suspect resides in the municipality. The other, who lives in Juiz de Fora, will testify next Friday (26).

“Everything is already proven and now I’m going to start making requests. When the Unimed employee here in Juiz de Fora is heard, I’m going to ask for the preventive detention of all of them”, said Rolli.

Until now, investigations indicate that it is a criminal organization that practiced embezzlement, use of false document and ideological falsehood.

The recommendation of Unimed’s police and legal authority is that anyone who notices any type of irregularity file the Boletim de Occurrence (BO) at any police station in the city.