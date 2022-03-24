Taliban backtracks and closes high schools for girls

posted on 03/23/2022 11:56



Teenagers arrive at school in Kabul moments before the Taliban backtrack and order the closure of educational institutions – (credit: Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN/AFP)

Seven months after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan and the consequent ban on learning for teenagers between 12 and 19 years old, the dictator regime allowed the return of high schools this Wednesday (23/3). However, a few hours after the students arrived at the institutions, the government backtracked and ordered the girls to return home.

A team from Agence France-Presse (AFP) was at a school in Kabul, one of the largest in the capital, and saw the moment when a teacher ordered the students to return home. The students left the place in tears.

“I see my students crying and reluctant to leave the classroom,” Palwasha, a teacher at Kabul’s Omra Khan women’s school, told France-Presse. “It’s very painful to see your students crying,” she added.

Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani limited himself to confirming the facts. “Yes, it’s true,” he told AFP. Education ministry spokesman Aziz Ahmad Rayan said he was “not authorized to comment”.

High schools for women were the only ones that remained banned after the return of face-to-face classes in September 2021, two months after the Taliban took power – the group took over the leadership of the country on August 16, 2021.

At the time, educational institutions were closed due to the covid-19 pandemic and after the easing of restrictive measures, only basic education for girls was allowed by the regime.

The UN and other educational institutions lobbied the Taliban to release schools and not repeat the repression that took place during the Taliban’s previous tenure, between 1996 and 2001, in which any degree of education for girls and women was banned.

After international pressure, the regime stated, still in September last year, that it would, yes, allow educational access to women, but in different spaces than men.

Since the beginning of the regime, the Taliban has excluded Afghan women from public jobs, imposed ways of dressing and prohibited them from traveling alone outside the city where they live.