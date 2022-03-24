Taliban prevents teenage girls from studying; Afghan girls returned to school but were sent home | World

The Afghan teenagers returned this Wednesday (23) to high schools, seven months after the Taliban took power. A few hours later, however, Islamic government leaders sent the students back home.

Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani confirmed the information, without giving further details. “We are not authorized to comment,” said Ministry of Education representative Aziz Ahmad Rayan.

“I see my students crying and reluctant to leave class,” said Palwasha, a teacher at the Omra Khan women’s school in Kabul. “It’s very sad to see our students crying.” The UN envoy to the country, Deborah Lyons, said that the information about the closing of the establishments was “worrying”.

When the Taliban took power in August 2021, schools were closed due to the pandemic. Only Basic Education boys and girls were allowed to return to classes two months later.

The international community considers girls’ access to schools a fundamental point in the negotiations for the recognition of the Taliban regime, which in its previous term (1996-2001) prohibited education for women.

This Wednesday (23), the return to school did not happen in the same way across the country. In Kandahar, in the south, birthplace of the Taliban movement, the return is scheduled for next month. But several schools opened their doors in the capital and in regions like Herat or Panshir for a few hours.

The Taliban claimed they needed time to ensure that girls aged between 12 and 19 remained well separated from boys and that schools were run in accordance with Islamic principles. “We don’t open schools to please the international community or to get recognition from the world,” said Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Education.

“We do this as part of our responsibility to provide education and educational structures for our students,” he added. Many students were eager to return to class, despite rules requiring them to wear full-length clothing. “We are already behind in our studies,” complained 17-year-old Raihana Azizi.

In seven months of rule, the Taliban have imposed several restrictions on women, who have been excluded from public jobs, face controls on their dress and are prevented from traveling alone outside their cities.

The fundamentalist regime also arrested several activists who defended women’s rights. “Girls who have completed their studies remain at home and their future is uncertain,” laments Heela Haya, who decided to drop out of school.

“What will be our future?”, asks the young woman. “Why would you and your family make such huge sacrifices for the girl to study if she can never have the career she dreams of?” asks Sahar Fetrat, an assistant researcher at the NGO Human Rights Watch.