Text of the “Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary”

The official Portuguese-language version of the “Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary” that will be carried out by Pope Francis, in union with Benedict XVI and the bishops of the whole world, during the Penitential Celebration, has just been released to all the bishops of Brazil. which will take place on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, at 5 pm (Vatican time). All, bishops and priests, are called upon to join the Pope in this solemn act.

ACT OF CONSECRATION

TO THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY

in the Penitential Celebration (St Peter’s Basilica, March 25, 2022)

O Mary, Mother of God and our Mother, we turn to you in this hour of tribulation. You are a Mother, you love us and you know us: from what we have in our hearts, nothing is hidden from you. Mother of mercy, we often experience your provident tenderness, your presence that restores peace, because you always guide us to Jesus, Prince of Peace.

But we have lost the way of peace. We have forgotten the lesson of the tragedies of the last century, the sacrifice of millions of dead in world wars. We have neglected the commitments assumed as a Community of Nations and we are betraying the peoples’ dreams of peace and the hopes of young people. We get sick with greed, we close ourselves in nationalistic interests, we let ourselves be dried up by indifference and paralyzed by selfishness. We prefer to ignore God, live with our falsehoods, feed aggressiveness, suppress lives and accumulate weapons, forgetting that we are guardians of our neighbors and our own common home. We have torn apart the earth’s garden with war, we have wounded the heart of our Father with sin, who wants us to be brothers and sisters. We become indifferent to everyone and everything except ourselves. And with shame we say: forgive us, Lord!

In the misery of sin, in our toil and frailty, in the mystery of iniquity, evil and war, you, Holy Mother, remind us that God does not abandon us, but continues to look at us with love, willing to forgive us and to rise again. It was He who gave you to us and placed in your Immaculate Heart a refuge for the Church and for humanity. By divine goodness, you are with us and you guide us with tenderness even in the tightest trances of history.

That is why we turn to you, we knock on the door of your Heart, we your dear children who never tire of visiting you at all times and inviting you to conversion. In this dark hour, come to help and comfort us. I repeated to each one of us: “Am I not here, who am your mother?” You know how to untangle the tangles of our heart and untie the knots of our time. We restore our trust in You. We are sure that you, especially at the time of trial, do not despise our prayers and come to our aid.

This is what you did at Cana in Galilee, when you hastened the time of Jesus’ intervention and introduced his first sign into the world. When the feast had turned into sadness, you said to him: “They have no wine!” (Jo 2, 3). O Mother, repeat it once more to God, because today we have run out of the wine of hope, joy has faded, fraternity is diluted. We lost humanity, we squandered peace. We become capable of all violence and destruction. We urgently need your maternal intervention.

Therefore, O Mother, accept this prayer of ours:

You, star of the sea, do not let us be shipwrecked in the storm of war;

You, Ark of the New Covenant, inspire projects and paths of reconciliation;

You, “Land of Heaven”, bring God’s concord back to the world;

Erase hatred, calm revenge, teach us forgiveness;

Free us from war, preserve the world from the nuclear threat;

Queen of the Rosary, awaken in us the need to pray and love;

Queen of the human family, show peoples the path of fraternity;

Queen of peace, achieve peace for the world.

Your tears, O Mother, move our hardened hearts. The tears you shed for us, make this valley bloom again, where our hatred has dried up. And while the noise of weapons is not silenced, may your prayers predispose us to peace. May your maternal hands caress those who suffer and flee under the weight of the bombs. Your maternal embrace console those who are forced to leave their homes and their country. May your painful Heart move us to compassion and encourage us to open doors and take care of wounded and discarded humanity.

Holy Mother of God, while you were at the foot of the cross, Jesus, seeing the disciple next to you, said to you: “Behold your son!” (Jo 19, 26). This is how each one of us has entrusted you. Then he said to the disciple, to each one of us: “Behold your mother!” (19, 27). Mother, now we want to welcome you in our life and in our history. At this hour, humanity, exhausted and upset, is at the foot of the cross with you. And he needs to entrust himself to you, to consecrate himself to Christ through you. The Ukrainian people and the Russian people, who revere You with love, turn to You, while Your Heart beats for them and for all the peoples ravaged by war, hunger, injustice and misery.

Therefore, O Mother of God and ours, we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine, to your Immaculate Heart. Welcome this act of ours that we carry out with trust and love, make the war stop, provide the world with peace. The yes that sprang from your Heart opened the doors of history to the Prince of Peace; we trust that once again, through your Heart, peace will come. In this way we consecrate the future of the entire human family, the needs and anxieties of peoples, the anxieties and hopes of the world, to you.

Through you, may divine Mercy be poured over the Earth and the sweet throbbing of peace will once again mark our journeys. Woman of yes, on Whom the Holy Spirit descended, bring back to our midst the harmony of God. Drink the aridity of our heart, You who “are a living source of hope”. You weaved humanity for Jesus, make us artisans of communion. You walked our roads, guide us along the paths of peace. Amen.