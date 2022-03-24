Tokyo overturns strict rules on hairstyles and underwear in schools

In addition to quality and discipline, Tokyo public schools are famous for standardizing student dress. However, this code is now out of date, according to a recent announcement by local authorities. According to CNN, five rules will be abolished in about 200 public schools in the Japanese capital. Students will no longer be required to follow stipulations about underwear and hair colors and will be free to adopt hairstyles in the style of their choice.

For decades, students were seen in uniforms that represented the rigidity, formality and order among Japanese society. And the same applied to the rest of the individual’s appearance. According to the rules, all students had to have black hair, simple hairstyles and underwear of a color designated by the educational institutions. But today, all this is seen as a tradition of the past, due to changes in values ​​and pressure from young people.

Many girls are speaking out in favor of the movement to relax dress rules in schools. And this scenario is also influencing adult women to mobilize against requirements regarding the use of high heels in the workplace.

On the other hand, these paradigm transformations in education are not limited to the appearance or appearance of students, as they also expand to the norms linked to their behavior within schools. Gradually, some punishments such as suspension in the form of house arrest and others specific to the pronunciation of profanity among students are being discarded.

According to the Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, these policy changes will take effect at the start of the new academic year on April 1. The move comes after a survey was carried out last year with 240 schools in Tokyo. The survey consisted of a questionnaire among the faculty, students and parents regarding the rules of educational institutions. And the result showed dissatisfaction among most respondents, who pointed out that almost all the rules are outdated and do not address the needs of those involved.

However, it is not only in the Japanese capital that until then it had a strict dress code. In other cities in the country, such as Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu, there are similar rules, in which students must wear clothes and accessories according to the colors and details predetermined by the direction. But, local schools also followed Tokyo’s example and conducted a survey and opinion among students, who rejected the dress code.

wave of protests

Debate over school dress codes is an old one, but criticism has intensified since 2017, after an 18-year-old high school student sued education officials in Osaka after alleging school management forced her to paint. her naturally brown hair from black. Otherwise, it would be suspended. On a few occasions, she has received penalties for not fully dyeing her roots brown and refusing to follow this rule frequently.

In the process, the student claimed that the mandatory coloring caused damage to her hair and scalp, which, consequently, hurt her self-esteem. She was compensated at 330,000 yen (about R$13,246).

The case eventually led to other students and families speaking out against similar rules that restricted the freedom and dignity of students. In light of this, several schools announced changes to their dress codes.

Last year, all public high schools in Mie City, western Japan, abolished rules on hairstyles and underwear colors, and even on dating within the school setting, with local officials admitting that the requirements were outdated.

Many schools have allowed students to wear T-shirts and underwear in different colors. After lengthy campaigns, some students managed to get permission for girls to wear pants at school. Others also claimed the use of makeup and hair products.