Tuberculosis has a cure and free treatment by the SUS; know the main symptoms of the disease – News

The pandemic has directly impacted the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in the world, not only by directing health services to cover the demands caused by Covid-19, but also by the lack of investments aimed at fighting the diseaseas warned by the WHO (World Health Organization).

Despite being considered one of the oldest diseases among human beings, tuberculosis is still a factor of concern for public health, with about 1.5 million deaths caused in 2020a number that had not been reached since 2017, according to the latest global balance sheet carried out by the WHO.

In this sense, pulmonologist Flávio Arbex highlights the importance of seeking medical attention when symptoms of the disease are identified. In Brazil, treatment for tuberculosis is provided free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System)

“The chance of cure for those patients who perform the treatment and do everything correctly is greater than 95%. So it is very important to destigmatize the disease so that people seek to make their diagnosis and receive the treatment properly”, she says.





Cause and symptoms of tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosiswhich, like Covid-19, can be transmitted by infected people through droplets expelled in sneezes, coughs and speech.

according to Ministry of Health, the tuberculosis bacillus cannot be transmitted by shared objects, that is, there is no risk of contamination during contact with sheets, clothes or even cutlery used by the sick patient. In addition, after about 15 days of starting treatment, the risk of transmission is considerably reduced.





Arbex explains that not everyone who comes into contact with the bacteria develops tuberculosis. “The disease can stay asleep for long periods, sometimes the person can die and not even know they had tuberculosis. However, it is estimated that a third of the world’s population has had contact with the bacterium”.

On the other hand, for those in which the bacterium manages to trigger an infection, the main symptoms are cough with secretion for three weeks or more, fever at the end of the day, excessive sweating during the night and weight loss.

Despite being more common in the lung, tuberculosis can affect different organs, such as the kidney, bladder, ear and even the brain, according to the pulmonologist.

“The main forms are neurotuberculosis, which is a type that can affect the meninges in the central nervous system, and miliary tuberculosis, which spreads more throughout the body, mainly in the lung”, explains Arbex.

If not treated correctly, tuberculosis can lead to lung destruction, cause lung sequelae and, in even more severe cases, lead to death.





Prevention and risk groups

THE The main form of tuberculosis prevention is the BCG vaccine., made available by the SUS for children up to 4 years and 11 months of age. The immunizing agent protects against severe disease, especially those related to neurotuberculosis and miliary tuberculosis.

In addition, the Ministry of Health recommends that infected people cover their mouths with their elbows or a tissue when coughing, to prevent the spread of aerosols in space. As the bacterium is sensitive to sunlight, it is also important to keep the living environments with the patient always well ventilated, with natural light and air circulation.

The group at greatest risk of becoming ill from tuberculosis comprises indigenous people, the population deprived of liberty and people living on the streets, due to the difficulty of accessing health services. People living with HIV/AIDS are also more susceptible, as are patients who are treated with immunosuppressants.

However, Arbex points out that anyone can be infected by the bacteria and develop severe forms of the diseaseand needs to undergo appropriate treatment for tuberculosis.

“We can cite recent cases of famous people, such as Thiaguinho, who had a pleural effusion due to tuberculosis, or Thiago Silva himself, a football player, who also had the disease. So this stigma has to end, it’s not just a condition of people from these groups”, warns the doctor.



