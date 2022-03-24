Tunic bombed by players on Metacritic • Eurogamer.com

A copy of Legend of Zelda with mobile graphics, some say.

The barrage of negative video game reviews from gamers on Metacritic is stronger than ever and Tunic is one of the latest victims.

It is increasingly common for players to destroy video games on Metacritic, the already famous bombardment of negative reviews, often from those who haven’t even played the game, something that those responsible for the site have tried to combat, but that doesn’t seem to be working.

Tunic has been met with high critical acclaim and currently averages an 86 on Xbox Series and 85 on PC, but over the past few hours user ratings have been sinking thanks to a shower of highly negative new reviews.

Most reviews focus on the game’s appearance, criticizing that Tunic is a copy of The Legend of Zelda with mobile graphics. Some criticize the gameplay, the controls and others the high difficulty. Bearing in mind that The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls were two of the biggest inspirations for Tunic, the team might even feel like it’s being praised in some of these reviews.

