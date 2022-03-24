UK announces military aid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “crossed a red line” and the international community would “increase pressure” on him as leaders meet today at the NATO summit. of the North Atlantic Treaty) in Brussels. The war completes a month today.

The UK government said Johnson would announce a major new package of support for Ukraine during the meeting. He also compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, famous for his role during World War II.

“I think President Zelenskyy has proven himself to be a remarkable leader of his people — he has brought them together and he has been their voice,” he said.

“He knows, as Churchill said of himself, that he may not have been the lion, but he was privileged to give the roar. It is the Ukrainian people who have been the lion, and he expressed his will and his sense of defiance.” Johnson told LBC radio.

The measures announced today include 6,000 missiles and 25 million pounds (about R$158 million) in financial support for the Ukrainian military, in addition to the 400 million pounds (R$ 2.5 billion) that the UK has committed in aid humanitarian and economic response to the crisis.

Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have shown themselves to be extraordinarily courageous and tenacious in defending their homeland in the face of an unprovoked attack. But we cannot and will not stand by as Russia turns Ukraine’s cities and towns to dust. The UK will work with our allies to increase military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening its defenses as they change the course of this struggle.

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister

The UK government also announced a new series of sanctions against 59 Russian and six Belarusian people and companies over the invasion of Ukraine. Among the companies affected are Russian diamond giant Alrosa and private military services group Wagner.

Among the personalities hit by the new sanctions are Tinkoff Bank founder Oleg Tinkov; the CEO of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, Guerman Gref; and Polina Kovaleva, daughter of the alleged lover of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Last week, the British government had already expanded sanctions against Russia, which now affect 935 individuals and 70 companies. It also adopted punitive tariffs against products such as vodka and banned the export of luxury goods.

a month of conflict

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory completes a month today with no sign of major advances in negotiations to end the war. Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a Russian ship was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk – which is 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital – controlled by Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the loss of the ship in its morning report, but said that “Russian army units have completely taken control of the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region”. The information could not be independently verified.

Image: Art/UOL

For Ukraine, Russia’s main targets “remain military and civilian infrastructure” in the regions of Kiev, the country’s capital, Chernihiv, in the north, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the east.

Today, the Ukrainian military recalled the invasion, which began on February 24. For Ukraine’s emergency service, “March 24 marks Ukraine’s invincibility month”. “A month of fierce struggle by the entire Ukrainian people against Russian aggression for the right to live in a free European state. This is the month of our steadfastness, which has already proved to the world that it is so easy not to defeat us.”

nato dome

NATO announced yesterday its intention to bolster support for Ukraine in the face of Russian troops, who were forced to retreat at various points near Kiev, according to the capital’s mayor.

The Ukrainian president will participate in the meetings via videoconference.

The NATO secretary general said Putin made a “grave mistake” with the invasion of Ukraine and underestimated the Ukrainians.

Zelensky video alerted Western leaders that Putin is exercising his economic power to prevent other countries from intervening in the war.

In addition to the NATO summit, the leaders of the G7, a group of the most industrialized countries in the world, and the European Union will also meet.

“In these three summits we will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has betrayed us for money”, declared Zelensky.

* With AFP