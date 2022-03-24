UK promises more anti-tank weapons and defense systems to Ukraine – Observer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday announce a new package of military support for Ukraine during NATO and G7 summits and urge allies to keep up the pressure on Russia.

According to a statement, the UK to commit to providing 6,000 missilesnamely anti-tank and high-explosive projectiles, and a further 25 million pounds (30 million euros) in financial support to the Ukrainian military.

This funding will help pay the salaries of Ukrainian soldiers, pilots and police and “will ensure that the armed forces are well equipped with high quality equipment”“, he says.

Johnson will also express to allies willingness to work with partners in strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, whether intelligence or long-rangeThe.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army needs more anti-tank weapons, especially long-range weaponsas those supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States are already running out.

Prystaiko told Sky News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will expose these needs. in an intervention at the extraordinary NATO summitOn thursday.

Boris Johnson spoke this Wednesday by phone with Zelensky.

The UK has already provided over 4,000 anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including NLAW systems [Next-Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons Systems] and Javelin missiles.

The government also announced its intention to provide Starstreak high-speed anti-aircraft missiles to help the Ukrainians defend themselves from aerial bombardment, as well as bulletproof vests, helmets and combat boots.

So far, the UK has mobilized £400m (480 million euros) in humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine, and donated more than four million pieces of medical equipment and 500 mobile generators.

Johnson will also reinforce with 4.1 million pounds (five million euross) the BBC World Service for Combat disinformation in Russia and Ukraine and pledged new financial and enforcement support to the International Criminal Court to investigate war crimes.

“We cannot and will not stand by as Russia turns Ukraine’s cities and towns to dust.“, said the British leader, praising the courage and tenacity of the Ukrainians in defending the Russian invasion.

“The UK will work with our allies to increase military and economic support to Ukrainestrengthening the defenses as they change the course of this struggle”, he added, stressing that the extinction of the “flame of freedom in Ukraine” is at risk.

NATO leaders meet this Thursday in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a meeting that will be followed by a European Council of the European Union and a summit of G7 leaders on the same topic in the same city.