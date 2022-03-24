US says Russians committed war crimes

The United States said today that the Russian army committed “war crimes” in Ukraine. The statement was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Today I can announce that, with the information currently available, the United States government assesses that members of Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

On the 28th day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, there are few signs that negotiations between the two countries can move forward and put an end to the conflict. A new bombing in Kiev was also recorded.

Biden speaks of ‘real threat’ from chemical weapons

US President Joe Biden said today that there is a real threat of Russia’s use of chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine. It is the second time this week that the Democrat has suggested that the Russians are creating pretexts to attack with chemical and biological weapons.

Chemical weapons are any artifact that has toxins or chemicals that attack the human body. Biological weapons are used to purposely spread dangerous pathogens.

President Biden, however, has not presented evidence that Russia plans to use them. Vladimir Putin’s government says its “military operation” is aimed at “denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine”.

Image: Art/UOL

Yesterday, a senior US defense source said that no concrete evidence of an imminent Russian chemical or biological weapons attack on Ukraine has been identified, but the US continues to monitor the situation closely.

Biden spoke to reporters as he left the White House. He leaves today for Europe, where he faces a diplomatic marathon. Tomorrow, he will participate in three international summits in Brussels: NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), the G7 and the European Union.

Ukraine says Russia looted lab with radioactive material

A Ukrainian state agency said today that Russian troops had invaded and looted a laboratory in Chernobyl. According to the agency, the site was monitoring radioactive waste.

“The lab contains highly radioactive samples, which are now in enemy hands. We hope they harm themselves, not the civilized world,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The site, which would have been built with funding from the European Union, would have equipment to monitor radiation that does not exist anywhere else on the continent.

Shortly after an invasion began on February 24, Russian forces took control of the territory around the site, where the world’s worst nuclear accident took place in 1986. There were also attacks on the Zaporizhzia plant, the world’s largest nuclear power plant. in Europe.