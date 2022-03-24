Use of masks in gyms is no longer mandatory throughout ES

Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil





After remove the obligation to wear masks in open spaces in Espírito Santoa new ordinance, published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (24), also waived the use of the item in gyms in cities classified as low risk.

In this way, the use of masks in gyms throughout Espírito Santo is no longer mandatory, as there are 66 cities classified at low risk and 12 at very low risk, where the mask is no longer required in any place, whether open or closed. .

The release of the use of masks in Espírito Santo was announced by Governor Renato Casagrande on March 11, going into effect from the 14th. The rules came to confuse the population, as the text edited the decree that required the use of protection in all locations.

On the occasion, in cities classified as low risk, green color on the Risk Map, the use of masks was released only in open environments, maintaining the mandatory in closed places, such as classrooms, offices, churches and buses, for example.

In the cities that reached the vaccination goals and reached the very low risk level, blue color on the map, the use of masks is no longer mandatory in all environments.

The cities in Espírito Santo where the use of masks is no longer mandatory, regardless of the environment, are: Afonso Cláudio, Brejetuba, Conceição do Castelo, Domingos Martins, Itaguaçu, Itarana, Laranja da Terra, Marechal Floriano, Santa Leopoldina, Santa Maria de Jetibá, Santa Teresa and Venda Nova do Imigrante.

Abandoning the mask requires caution, expert warns

Intensivist doctor Rodrigo Bresani says that the release of the use of masks was only possible due to the advance of vaccination in Brazil. He warns, however, that even with a good portion of society vaccinated, including the second dose, it is necessary to evaluate the cases individually.

“For some risk groups, especially elderly patients, immunosuppressed for various reasons, cancer patients, or patients with chronic diseases, we need to be very attentive. Regardless of this new standard [que libera o uso em locais fechados]the orientation for these patients is, obviously, to continue taking care of themselves”, says Bresani.

The doctor also explains that the use of the protection item is essential for those who, for example, have a family member with a chronic disease or elderly person because, if they do not protect themselves, they will be putting that family member at risk.

“These patients, without a shadow of a doubt, must continue to protect themselves. This, of course, assuming that they are already vaccinated, with a second, third dose, but they must continue to use masks indoors and also outdoors. This care should be perpetuated in the coming year and especially now, when we are seeing an increase in the number of cases and deaths in Europe, because of a new strain. And this is apparently already arriving in Brazil, so we have to be careful”, reinforces Bresani.

People with comorbidities, in addition to those who have not yet taken the vaccine against covid-19, should continue to wear masks. Among the comorbidities are hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The immunosuppressed are those who have a disease that affects the immune system, reducing its ability to respond, as is the case with cancer, HIV, transplant patients and others.

Even not obliged, government recommends use

On the 11th, when he announced the situations in which the use of masks would no longer be mandatory in Espírito Santo, Governor Renato Casagrande highlighted that the people who show any symptoms of covid-19 should continue using the equipment.

“People with any symptoms or virus should wear masks and be tested. Health professionals, for example, are recommended to continue using masks. In these cases, we have specific rules for that,” Casagrande said at the time.

The governor of Espírito Santo also reinforced that people who do not feel comfortable and safe to stop using masks should continue using the equipment.

“If you think you should wear a mask, use it. It’s a culture, a piece of equipment used in many countries around the world. We’ve also started to wear masks to make people feel safer,” he said.