VERY DISCOUNT | iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent value at Magazine Luiza

The iPhone 13 Pro is the most complete model among Apple's cell phones, bringing all the expected configurations of a top of the line from the Apple brand, and adding a telephoto camera as the main differential in relation to the other models of the iPhone 13 line.

About iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has reserved for the Pro model one of the main novelties of its new generation of smartphones: now, there is a new screen with a higher refresh rate. Named by the screen company Pro Motion, it has 120 Hz and is responsible for a more fluid experience when using the device in any activity, whether it’s time to play games or simply use your day-to-day applications, as the animations of the interface are more pleasant with this technology.

Another difference is in the cameras. The Pro model has a telephoto sensor, which is not present in the other models. It allows you to take better pictures of objects that are far away with 6x optical zoom. It also has the LiDAR sensor, which considerably improves autofocus in darker environments.

Inside, it has the same A15 Bionic processor as the other models in the line, which delivers even better performance than that found in last year’s models. As expected from a recently released iPhone, it has everything needed to run any game or application for many years to come at the best possible quality.

