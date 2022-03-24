Video: Young woman attacked by pitbull crawls to elevator and is saved by family member

A 25-year-old girl was attacked by a pit bull. The dog lived with her and three other friends in an apartment in the city of Cúcuta, Colombia. The victim managed to crawl to the elevator, and when she reached the ground floor, she was saved by a family member. The information is from R7.

The victim reported that she was alone with the dog in the apartment and went to put on her sneakers to go out. At that moment, the pit bull attacked her. The elevator’s security camera recorded the dog’s action.

ATTENTION! STRONG IMAGES

After being rescued, the young woman was taken to a hospital in the region with several injuries to her body.

“She had fractures in two fingers on her right hand and a phalanx (bone) on her left. She is still hospitalized and awaiting transfer to a clinic,” said Cúcuta police major Arley Dávila in an interview with the newspaper Lá Ópinion.

Neighbors reported that the pit bull had not displayed aggressive behavior prior to this episode. They stressed that the dog was always muzzled when he walked through the common areas of the building.

After the attack, the pitbull was handed over to the local zoonosis center for a veterinary team to assess its behavior.

know more

+ Video: Plane crash in China is captured by security camera

+ Karina Bacchi reveals drug use and suruba at parties with Globo directors

+ DF: Wife of personal who assaulted a homeless person says: ‘I saw the image of God’

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat





