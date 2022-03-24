VRR on PS5 works in any game • Eurogamer.pt

After updating its televisions and suggesting the feature is on its way to PlayStation 5, Sony has confirmed that the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) will arrive sometime in the next few months on its new console.

Through the official log, Hideaki Nishino announced the arrival of new updates for PS5 and PS4, talked about its main news, whether on consoles or in the mobile app, and also talked about the arrival of VRR in the future.

“We are also pleased to share that the Variable Refresh Rate is planned to come to PS5 in the coming months,” said Nishino.

Anyone with an HDMI 2.1 compatible screen will be able to activate VRR and in this way dynamically synchronize the screen’s refresh rate with the graphic signal sent by the PS5 to the TV.

“This improves visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as frame-pacing issues or screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 games is smoother as scenes are generated instantly, graphics are sharper and the latency of commands is reduced.”

According to Nishino, all PS5 games can be optimized for VRR via an update, while upcoming releases can include this support at launch if the creators so desire.

Despite this, Sony will still allow you to enable VRR for any PS5 game, even without support. If you don’t like the result, you can disable it, but the intention is to access improvements even if the creators have not optimized the games.