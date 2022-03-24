War affects local industries and causes climate of uncertainty

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which reached its 28th day this Wednesday, has generated uncertainties and concerns among businessmen in the region. In Americana, the director of Ciesp (Center for Industries of the State of São Paulo), Leandro Zanini, said that the rise in the barrel of oil (surpassed the 100 dollar mark for the first time since September 2014) is the biggest fear among the associates.

“Not only fuels have increased, but the entire plastics production chain [peças, embalagens, equipamentos]which are inputs that are highly consumed by industries”, he pointed out.

According to Zanini, inflationary pressure in the wheat-derived food chain is also a cause for concern. “A global downturn can reduce exports and even those industries that do not carry out international trade can suffer from a reduction in the number of orders and sales from their customers”, he emphasized.

Price of a barrel of oil is one of the concerns brought about by the war – Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi / Agência Brasil

Director of Ciesp in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, Nivaldo José da Silva said that companies were indirectly impacted by the war because their international suppliers were missing some components, or the increase in cost motivated by commodities.

“On the other hand, the dollar went down, so this attenuated the situation a little for these industries. Some, however, reported that on the export issue, they had customers from Russia and are unsure about what will happen, whether or not they will be allowed to ship the products when they are ready.”

Industrial survey research released this week by Ciesp de Campinas reveals that 33% of entrepreneurs have already been negatively impacted by the conflict, 47% predict impacts for the coming months and 20% still do not have an assessment.

For the director of Ciesp Campinas, José Henrique Toledo Corrêa, the reflexes of the war in the regional industry, at that moment, refer to the increases in fuel and international freight and inputs for fertilizers, and wheat in the food segment. “If the conflict continues and takes other directions that we do not want, this situation could change and have a stronger impact on the industry and other sectors”, he declared.

Director of the Foreign Trade Department at Ciesp Campinas, Anselmo Riso said that in imports there are already some worrying points. “We import manures, fertilizers, chemical materials, potassium and rubber. In this period of January and February, we imported US$ 17.6 million, which represents 0.91% of the volume of our imports in the region. We have two municipalities in the region that are dependent on these imports – Sumaré and Paulínia, with fertilizers. Thus, the agricultural sector will be one of the most affected in the region, due to the importation of inputs for fertilizers, such as potassium”.

In a statement, Yara Brasil, a fertilizer company located in Sumaré, states that it continues to assess the situation and act to mitigate as much as possible possible impacts on the supply of products. The group imports raw materials from other countries, with Russia as one of the main suppliers.