war completes a month with attack on Russian ship

The Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory completed a month on Thursday (24) with no sign of major progress in negotiations to end the war. This Thursday, an extraordinary NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit will take place, which is intended to reinforce support for Ukraine in the face of Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the meeting via video conference and said that “to save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance”. He also criticized the group and urged them to “never, please, never tell us again that our army does not meet NATO standards.” “We show what our standards are capable of. And how much we can give to common security in Europe and the world.”

For Russia, if there is pressure from NATO against the invasion, it is possible that nuclear weapons will be used. “When you are dealing with a nuclear power, of course, you have to calculate all the possible outcomes of its behavior,” said Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN (United Nations), Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a video address to NATO leaders, who gathered in Brussels, Belgium. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/andrij.sybiha.7

Zelensky asks NATO for weapons

The Belgian capital, Brussels, hosts today an extraordinary summit of NATO leaders, in addition to meetings of the EU (European Union) – of which Zelensky wants Ukraine to be a part, as he reaffirmed today – and the G7, which aim to consolidate the positions of the United States and its allies in the face of the invasion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To NATO leaders, Zelensky reminded that Ukraine turned to the group “in search of planes so we don’t lose so many people”. “And you have thousands of fighter jets! But we haven’t received one yet,” he said in a speech released by the Ukrainian president’s office. “You have at least 20,000 tanks! Ukraine asked for a percentage. One percent of all your tanks! Give it to us or sell it to us. But we still don’t have a clear answer.”

The worst thing about war is not having clear answers to requests for help. Ukraine never wanted this war. And don’t want to fight for years.

We just want to save our people

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, to NATO

US President Joe Biden (left) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a NATO meeting in Brussels, Belgium Image: John Thys/AFP

US President Joe Biden is also taking part in the meeting where, along with European allies, he will announce sanctions on Russian oligarchs and politicians and establish with the G7 an initiative to coordinate the implementation of all restrictions imposed on Moscow and prevent any attempt. to get around them.

For NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Putin “made a serious mistake: that of having started a war against an independent and sovereign nation”. “He underestimated the strength and courage of the Ukrainians.”

He said NATO “has increased its military presence in the region” and added that alliance leaders will discuss “the need to reorganize our deterrence and defense in the long term.” Stoltenberg indicated that the “first step” is to establish “four new fighting groups on the eastern flank of the alliance, in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia”. NATO has already mobilized combat groups in four other countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Russian ship was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk, Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces Image: Reproduction/Facebook/navy.mil.gov.ua

ship attack

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that a Russian ship was destroyed in the port of Berdyansk – which is 750 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital – controlled by Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the loss of the ship in its morning report, but said that “Russian army units have completely taken control of the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region”. Ukraine, however, denies it. The information could not be independently verified.

“The large landing ship of the Russian occupiers was destroyed near the port of Berdyansk,” a statement from the Armed Forces said on Thursday. Berdyansk is 80 kilometers west of the strategic port of Mariupol, a city under siege by the Russians.

Ukrainian media said residents reported two explosions at around 6:40 am local time (1:40 am GMT), which would have been heard across the city.

A column of smoke was seen after a Russian ship was hit in the port of Berdyansk, Ukraine. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/navy.mil.gov.ua

The port of Berdyansk is strategic for the Russians because it allows the supply of equipment, ammunition and military to the southern regions of Ukraine.

Russian news agency Tass, which quoted Russian Defense Ministry TV channel Zvezda, had reported that the transport vessel belonged to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet and was the first to arrive in Berdyansk on March 21. “The arrival of this large landing ship at the port of Berdyansk is an important event, which opens up possibilities for the Black Sea in logistical matters, making full use of Berdyansk’s infrastructure,” the Zvezda channel said at the time.

The ship, with a capacity of 1,500 tons of cargo, “is unloading armored vehicles that will reinforce our displacement”, added the broadcaster.

For Ukraine, Russia’s main targets “remain the military and civilian infrastructure” in the regions of Kiev, the country’s capital, Chernihivin northern Ukraine, and Kharkivsecond largest Ukrainian city in the east.

a month of war

On Thursday, in which the war reaches its 29th day, the Ukrainian military recalled the invasion, which began on February 24. For Ukraine’s emergency service, “March 24 marks Ukraine’s invincibility month”. “A month of fierce struggle by the entire Ukrainian people against the aggression russian for the right to live in a free European state. This is the month of our steadfastness, which has already proved to the world that it is so easy not to defeat us.”

We still have a very difficult period ahead. The Russian military machine will not stop until it is soaked in the blood of its soldiers. Russian society is already suffering some consequences, but it is intimidated and passive

oleksii ReznikovDefense Minister of Ukraine

Deaths in the Lugansk region

At least four people were killed, including two children, and six were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Rubizhne, near Lugansk, eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor, Serguii Gaidai, said today.

He accused “Russian aviation of dropping phosphorus bombs on Rubizhne”. Other regional authorities have made similar allegations in recent days, information that has not been able to confirm with independent sources.

Attack in town near Lugansk leaves dead Image: Publicity/Serguii Gaidai

Russian replacement

UK Defense Ministry intelligence said today that it assessed that “Russian forces almost certainly suffered thousands of casualties during the invasion of Ukraine”, without giving any figures. The Ukrainian government estimates that Russia lost around 15,800 troops in the conflict, a figure that could not be independently verified. The Russians did not indicate a recent balance.

“Russia is probably now looking to mobilize its reservist and conscript manpower, as well as private military companies and foreign mercenaries, to replace these considerable losses.” For the British, “it is unclear how these groups will integrate with Russian ground forces in Ukraine and the impact this will have on combat effectiveness.” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already indicated that he will supply 6,000 more missiles to Ukraine.

Image: Art/UOL

Kiev calm

After yet another curfew, which ended at 7 am local time (2 am GMT), Kiev’s city council said the night and dawn were “relatively calm”.

“City authorities urge Kiev residents to be careful and not move around the city unnecessarily,” the city said. “And in case you receive an aerial alarm signal, go to the shelter immediately. Take care of your safety and help those around you.”

Since the start of the invasion, at least 264 civilians have died in the capital, according to the city government, which estimates that the capital’s population has halved as a result of the war. Before, there were 3 million inhabitants.

In the Kiev region, however, there was a record of an attack this morning. In the city of Vasylkiv, about 40 kilometers from the capital, the production area of ​​a company’s warehouse was hit this morning after an air action by Russian forces, according to Ukraine’s emergency service, which did not indicate what the company’s activity was. company. “The fire consumed the production and storage area of ​​over 4,000 square meters. No one was injured.” The flames have already been put out.

In the city of Vasylkiv, in the Kiev region, a property was hit this morning after an attack. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA

Kherson controlled

A Russian-held city in southern Ukraine, Kherson — about 650 kilometers from Kiev — is undergoing a process of “demining agricultural land”, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. They pointed to the removal of at least “12,000 explosive objects”.

“On maps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were seized by Russian military personnel in abandoned headquarters, minefields were marked, which were deliberately placed on agricultural land and facilities,” the ministry said.

Protesters are dispersed with bombs in Kherson, a Ukrainian city taken by Russian forces. Image: Reproduction/Pravda Gerashchenko

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says that “in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, in connection with peaceful protests against the occupation, the enemy resorted to terror of the local population” against the demonstrations.

“Kherson, where unarmed citizens are resisting the occupiers, is proving to everyone that no one called in the Russian soldiers. These are war criminals from a terrorist state that invaded [a Ucrânia] by force,” Reznikov said.

(With Reuters, AFP and EFE)