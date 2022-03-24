War in Ukraine completes a month: ‘Russia’s plan to invade us has failed’, says Zelensky – News









On the day that marks one month since the beginning of the invasion of his country, the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, called for unity of Europe and the world against the Russian war, in a video posted on his Telegram account this Thursday. fair (24).

“It’s been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. Their original plan to invade us failed,” said the Ukrainian leader, speaking from the street, sometimes in English, and wearing his usual olive-green tracksuit.

After recounting the “acts of terror” that Russian troops have carried out against the civilian population and their cities, the Ukrainian president declared that Russia’s war is much more than just a war against Ukraine: “It tries to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe and the world”.











“I ask you to stand up against the war, right now, March 24, one month after the invasion began, now and then, in support of Ukraine. Let yourselves be seen and heard. All together to end the war.” , he added.

Zelensky further commented that Russia has been preparing for this war for decades and also asked for “effective and unlimited” help from NATO to jointly prevent Russia from breaking up the Atlantic Alliance, the European Union and the G7 and leading them to war.

“Ukraine has never threatened Russia’s security,” he said, before recalling that on Thursday three important summits (NATO, EU and G7) for Ukraine’s security will be held in Brussels and that “they will show us how much they support us.” “. “We are people of the free world. We must force Russia to seek peace,” stressed Ukraine’s ruler in the early hours of March 24.





