War in Ukraine Completes One Month: See Current Status of Russian Invasion and Future Scenarios | Ukraine and Russia

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia completes a month this Thursday (24) and the operation that some predicted could be quick, due to the military superiority of Moscow, proves to be more complicated and time-consuming, in addition to being very destructive where the Ukrainians present more resistance.

After the initial “blitz” with bombing targets across the country, the Russians seem to have difficulty imposing their power on the Ukrainians, although they claim that everything is going as planned. In this report you will see:

At what point is the invasion currently

What can you expect from us next few days and next few months of the conflict

2 of 5 Map shows Russian attacks and advance on Ukrainian territory — Photo: Arte g1 Map shows Russian attacks and advance on Ukrainian territory — Photo: Arte g1

What Russia called a special operation in Ukraine has become Europe’s biggest military crisis since World War II.

On the first day, February 24, several Ukrainian cities were bombed.

Russia began to invade the country on several fronts from the north, east and south of Ukraine.

But Ukraine’s counterattack was strong, and after the first advances, Russia struggled to expand its hold.

According to the UN, more than 3.6 million people have left Ukraine, mostly towards neighboring Poland.

Officially there is an estimate of more than 900 civilian deaths, but the UN warns that the number must be much higher.

3 of 5 Building destroyed by bombing in the Ukrainian capital Kiev — Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images Building destroyed by bombing in the Ukrainian capital Kiev — Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

After the first week, attacks are concentrated on three fronts:

Kiev: thousands of Russian troops approached the capital, but failed to invade

thousands of Russian troops approached the capital, but failed to invade Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second largest city was heavily bombed and besieged

Ukraine’s second largest city was heavily bombed and besieged Black Sea coast: where Russia had greater dominance and where the siege of Mariupol took place, a city that has been badly destroyed and without water and power for several days

Western countries responded mainly with trade sanctions, strangling Russia’s economy. (See more below)

What are the likely steps of the war in the coming days?

4 of 5 US Institute analyzes possible Russian advances in the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arte g1 US Institute analyzes possible Russian advances in the war in Ukraine — Photo: Arte g1

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, an American institute specializing in the study of wars, these are the possible next Russian attacks:

Russian forces must take Mariupol coming soon. This achievement can free up troops to reinforce other battlefronts

coming soon. This achievement can free up troops to reinforce other battlefronts There are high chances that they will Kryvyi Rih and manage to isolate Zaporizhiya, also south of Kiev

and manage to isolate also south of Kiev In Kharkiv attacks should continue, mainly focused on Izyum but there is little chance of troops advancing on the city

attacks should continue, mainly focused on but there is little chance of troops advancing on the city Kherson must be busy, but Mykolayiv and odessa should not face Russian troops by land in the next few days

must be busy, but and should not face Russian troops by land in the next few days In Kiev if the Russian troops manage to advance further, the artillery will have range to directly attack the center of the city

if the Russian troops manage to advance further, the artillery will have range to directly attack the center of the city The Russians must keep attacking Chernihiv and Sumy with the aim of besieging the capital from all sides, but that shouldn’t happen anytime soon.

and with the aim of besieging the capital from all sides, but that shouldn’t happen anytime soon. Russia could try to bring Belarus into the war, creating a possible new axis of advance in the west, but the institute says that is unlikely to happen.

According to the assessment of the Ukrainian authorities, Russian equipment needs maintenance and the loss of soldiers is high, with an apparent logistical difficulty for the army. As the troops fail to advance, Russia’s losses mount as Ukraine maintains a strong counterattack.

5 of 5 Photo shows building that caught fire after Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022 — Photo: Ukraine Emergency Service/AFP Photo shows building that caught fire after Russian attack in Kharkiv on March 2, 2022.

What are the medium and long term scenarios for the conflict?

See below three possibilities, between more and less likely, of outcome for the invasion:

Quick exit for an agreement in diplomatic negotiations

It is a possibility that seems distant, say Carlos Frederico and Colonel Alexandre Moreira, from the School of Command and General Staff of the Brazilian Army. “There doesn’t seem to be the necessary spirit for a diplomatic agreement at the moment”, say the two.

Russian victory in a few weeks

The most likely scenario is that in the coming weeks the Russians will achieve their two main objectives: taking Kiev and the coast of the Black Sea, according to Ronaldo Carmona, a professor of geopolitics at the Escola Superior de Guerra and a senior researcher at the Brazilian Center for International Relations. (Cebri).

“Once the siege is established, how long can Kiev resist? At least a few weeks. Once the victory on the southern fringe and control of Kiev is consolidated, the conditions for negotiation would be created. The scenario that I consider most likely is still a few weeks.” , says.

In the long run, the key change from a Russian victory would be a worldwide rebalancing of forces, he says.

“The recomposition of Russia as a great power would be a novelty. The Eurasian bloc, with Russia and China, seeks a more multipolar world, and the conflict in Ukraine must be interpreted in that sense,” he says.

Longest Russian victory

Another also plausible scenario, he says, is a slowdown in the Russian rhythm due to resistance from the Ukrainians, who have assistance with weapons and advice from the US and NATO. This would not fundamentally change the end result from the previous scenario.

“With the movement of battles to urban centers, it is difficult to imagine a scenario with a rapid outcome, being more likely when the conflict extends and becomes increasingly acute and dramatic for the civilian population, with very serious humanitarian consequences”, say Carlos Frederico and Colonel Alexandre Moreira.

The two consider that even with Russia victorious on the battlefield, the country’s losses will be significant: “Russia has had more than a hundred billion dollars frozen from its Central Bank accounts abroad, in addition to facing economic and political sanctions. unprecedented for a country of its stature”.

Direct NATO involvement

For Carmona, the chance of a mistake on the part of Russia that causes NATO to get involved it is very lowbut if that happens, the scenario is one of thermonuclear war and “mutual assured destruction”, that is, a global war that would imply destructions that are difficult even to imagine.

After four meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, in addition to other talks and mediation by international leaders, the terms Russia put on the agenda as demands for an end to the war were:

Ukraine has to give up on joining NATO

Demilitarization of Ukraine

Recognition by Ukraine of Russian annexation of Crimea

Recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

In recent talks, leaders of both countries raised the possibility of reaching an agreement if Ukraine adopts neutral status. In return, Ukraine would receive international security guarantees.

This possibility encompasses the first two points mentioned above. Regarding the recognition of territories, the matter was no longer commented on by those involved in the negotiations.

economic bottleneck

The United States, the European Union and other countries blocked Russia from important parts of the financial market, causing the worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Among the main decisions are:

Russia’s Takedown of Swift, a Fundamental Banking System for Imports and Exports (Understand What Swift Is)

Blocking the assets of Russian billionaires who support Putin

Closure of the activities of several foreign companies in Russia such as McDonald’s, Apple, Disney, Shell, Adidas, among others.

Russia has also restricted imports and exports of goods and raw materials, which reinforces the country’s isolation but impacts other economies.